Feeling Butterflies full cast list: Kayla Wallace, Kevin McGarry, and others star in Hallmark film

Feeling Butterflies is an American comedy-romance movie that will be coming to Hallmark Channel on March 12, 2022. The plot follows Emily Mariposa, a butterfly expert who runs her own business, Butterflies, Inc., that caters butterflies to be released at weddings and special events.

Emily is hired by Garrett Thorson, a single, widowed father, for his daughter Amanda’s birthday party. The two adults connect immediately at the party and Emily also ends up with the opportunity of a lifetime when a well-known socialite wants to hire her to release 1,500 butterflies at her upcoming wedding. This is an invaluable opportunity that Emily cannot turn down, but alone, she cannot pull off the feat.

Garrett and Amanda happily offer to lend a hand, and Emily's feelings for Garrett start to grow. But the return of Garrett's ex-girlfriend and his upcoming move to New York leaves Emily questioning their future together. What is the fate of their romance? Watch Feeling Butterflies to find out.

Feeling Butterflies cast list

Feeling Butterflies premieres on March 12, 2022 on Hallmark Channel. Ahead of its release, here is a glimpse of the cast appearing in the rom-com.

1) Kayla Wallace as Emily

Deidre Behar @deidrebehar I’ve LOVED getting to know this sweet girl over the last year!! #hearties Only thing more incredible than @imKaylaWallace ’s incredible skills as an actress is her huge, kind, giving heartI’ve LOVED getting to know this sweet girl over the last year!! #wcth Only thing more incredible than @imKaylaWallace’s incredible skills as an actress is her huge, kind, giving heart ❤️ I’ve LOVED getting to know this sweet girl over the last year!! #wcth #hearties https://t.co/GnaG9ysZ4G

Kayala Wallace is a budding actress from a small town on Vancouver Island. She spent most of her childhood on stage and made up her mind to be an actress at a very young age. Feeling Butterflies, where she plays the role of butterfly expert Emily, is not Wallace's first Hallmark film.

Before this, she also starred in the Hallmark original series When Calls the Heart. Wallace has also been seen on ABC’s The Good Doctor and on Freeform’s Breckman Rodeo. She has also made guest appearances in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and The Magicians.

2) Kevin McGarry as Garrett

Kevin McGarry is a Hallmark Channel regular. He has starred in When Calls the Heart for several seasons, Winter Love Story, Christmas Scavenger Hunt, and most recently, The Wedding Veil.

Outside of Hallmark, the actor can also be seen in CBC’s Heartland, The Bold Type, and Taken. McGarry also made guest appearances on Poptv/CBC’s Schitt’s Creek, CBS' Ransom, and FX’s Man Seeking Woman. His big screen credits include appearing in Saw 7.

In the upcoming rom-com, McGarry will play the role of Garrett, the widowed father who hires Emily.

3) Alyssa Gervasi as Amanda

Alyssa Gervasi is an American child actress who became famous for her debuting role as the young Vanya in Umbrella Academy. She was born and raised in the United States, where she was also a gymnast before starting her acting career. Apart from Umbrella Academy, the actress has also starred in Love in Harmony Valley. Feeling Butterflies, where she plays Amanda, Garrett's daughter, will be her third project.

Alongside Wallace, McGarry, and Alyssa, the movie also stars Helena-Alexis Seymour, Kathryn Kohut, Amanda Jordan, Randy Thomas, Bobby Daniels, and Ishan Morris.

Catch the movie this Saturday on the Hallmark channel.

Edited by Sabika