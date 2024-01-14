Detective Forst season 1 ending explained: Who is the real Beast of Giewont?

Netflix's gripping Polish crime drama, Detective Forst, takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the Tatra Mountains as Detective Wiktor Forst investigates gruesome murders. The series unfolds with intricate plot twists, unexpected partnerships, and a relentless pursuit of justice.

As the season concludes, the identity of the elusive killer, known as the Beast of Giewont, is revealed to be Iwo Elijah, who is driven by a personal vendetta rooted in shared childhood trauma.

Detective Forst season 1 plot recap

The series kicks off with the discovery of a body in the Tatra Mountains, leading seasoned detective Forst to spearhead the investigation. Despite Forst's unorthodox methods, the case takes a dark turn, involving an intricate web of past traumas, conspiracies, and a mysterious killer, the Beast of Giewont.

Forst's partnership with journalist Olga Szrebska becomes pivotal as they delve into several unsolved murders, revealing connections to Nazi collaborators and a vengeful mastermind, Halina. The narrative unfolds with intense suspense, as Forst and Olga decipher clues, confront personal demons, and unveil shocking truths about the victims' lineage.

Who is the killer? What is his motive?

The Beast of Giewont, who is initially believed to seek attention through gruesome murders, is ultimately revealed to be Iwo Elijah, who has a personal vendetta against Forst.

Iwo's connection to Forst traces back to their shared childhood in an orphanage run by Halina. The Beast's brutal mission, orchestrated by Halina, involves targeting descendants of Nazi collaborators, seeking revenge for past atrocities.

Halina manipulates Iwo, turning him into a killer to carry out her vendetta. The victims, all connected to a haunting photograph, become pawns in a deadly game of retribution. As Forst confronts Halina, the shocking truth unfolds in the Netflix title—the Beast's true identity and the orchestrated plan to make Forst suffer.

How does Detective Forst season 1 end?

Iwo's relentless quest for vengeance escalates as he targets those close to Forst. The tragic death of Agata, and Forst's connection to the victims, add a heartbreaking dimension to the narrative. Iwo, now fully consumed by rage, orchestrates Agata's death to inflict maximum pain on Forst.

As Forst faces arrest and deals with the aftermath of Agata's death, Olga's mysterious disappearance raises questions. The season concludes with a twist, revealing Olga's involvement in Iwo's escape. The ambiguous alliance between Olga and Iwo becomes a focal point, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating answers in potential future seasons.

The installment concludes with Forst surviving, albeit injured, and being arrested by the police. Meanwhile, Iwo, the actual killer, remains elusive. The enigmatic ending sets the stage for potential future developments.

About the series

Detective Forst, a Polish crime drama series adapted from Remigiusz Mróz's Forst series, debuted on Netflix on January 11, 2024. The storyline revolves around Detective Wiktor Forst, who takes on the challenge of solving a string of murders occurring in the Tatra Mountains.

Detective Forst is a gripping tale that blends crime and suspense, showcasing the collaboration between law enforcement and the media. As viewers eagerly anticipate the unraveling of unresolved plot threads, Detective Forst solidifies its status as a riveting crime drama.