Detective Forst: Complete list of cast in the series

Netflix added Detective Forst to its collection of Polish criminal dramas on January 11, 2024. The drama is inspired by Remigiusz Mróz's beloved Forst novel series and is named after Detective Wiktor Forst, who has a rather unconventional approach to his job, often finding himself in trouble with his superiors.

Detective Forst follows Frost as he pursues a vicious serial killer who exhibits the bodies of his victims in a variety of intricate postures, always with a gold coin in their mouth. The film offers visually stunning scenes and powerful depictions of brutality amid the mysterious Tatra mountains.

The crime drama features an extensive cast including Aleksandra Grabowska, Zuzanna Saporznikow, Kamilla Baar, and Borys Szyc, to name a few, that lend life to the complex and dramatic characters.

Exploring the cast of Detective Forst

Aside from its exceptional writing and captivating setting, the series features a cast who truly make a lasting impression on the audience. Here is a list of all the cast members:

Borys Szyc as Detective Wiktor Forst

Borys Szyc as Frost (Image via IMDb)

Wiktor Forst (Borys Szyc) is the main protagonist, a detective whose unconventional methods not only earn him an outstanding reputation but also lead to confrontations with some of the most powerful figures in law enforcement. As such, he is dismissed from the task team, after being initially assigned to the Beast of Giewont investigation.

With an extensive career in Polish cinema and television, Szyc is widely known for his outstanding performance as Kaczmarek in the critically acclaimed film Cold War, which received three Academy Award nominations.

Andrzej Bienias as Edmund Osica

Andrzej Bienias portrays Edmund Osica, Frost's superior, who is continuously irritated by Frost's tactics.

Bienias began his career as a theatrical actor in 1995 and then expanded into lesser roles in television and movies. His breakthrough performance was in Detective Forst.

Zuzanna Saporznikow - Olga Szrebska

Zuzanna Saporznikow (Image via zsaporznikow@Instagram)

Zuzanna Saporznikow plays the inquisitive independent reporter Olga Szrebska, who assists Forst in finding the murderer.

She started her career in theater and later assisted with Polish dubbing for international series, including doing voice-over for Monica Rambeau in WandaVison.

Kamilla Baar as Dominika Wadryś Hansen

Kamilla Baar (Image via _kamilla_baar_@Instagram)

The complex way that Detective Forst portrays law enforcement and criminal justice is exemplified by Dominka Wadryś Hansen, a prosecutor who is forced to compromise her morals. Wadryś Hansen, portrayed by Kamilla Baar, appears to be a seasoned supporter of equity. But the intricacy of her character is revealed when other aspects of the criminal underworld come to light.

Though never as significantly as Detective Forst, Baar has made multiple television appearances. In the period drama The Crown of the Kings, where she appeared in five episodes, she most likely had her most successful part to date.

Aleksandra Grabowska as Agata Osica

Aleksandra Grabowska (Image via al.grabowska@Instagram)

Agata Osica, the daughter of Wiktor Forst's superior Edmund Osica, is also a significant character in the complex connection between Forst and the rest of the police force. This, therefore, heightens the tension between the two men and explains why Forst is taken off the investigation so swiftly in the first place.

Compared to many of her costars, Aleksandra Grabowska has undoubtedly had a more successful career. She has starred in several successful Polish TV series, including Bracia, Infamy, and Zakochani po uszy, in addition to various film roles.

Artur Barciś as Jarosław Rozwadowski

Artur Barciś (ajencja_bumerang@Instagram)

Minister Jarosław Rozwadowski is portrayed by Artur Barciś, whose son is one of the victims. For more than a century, Rozwadowski played the lead role of Arkadiusz Czerepach in the Polish comedy series Ranczo (The Ranch).

Besides the above-mentioned, the other cast members who, while not in leading roles, play significant roles in the series are:

Szymon Wróblewski as

Staszek Kowalik

Piotr Franasowicz as Karol Adamiak

Maciej Pesta as Gjord Hansen

Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik as Halina Sznajderman

Jerzy Rogalski as Leon Lowotarski

The crime drama series, Detective Forst, is streaming on Netflix.