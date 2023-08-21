Squared Love Everlasting cast list: Who stars in Netflix's Polish romantic comedy?

Netflix's new romantic comedy flick, Squared Love Everlasting, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The film is the third installment in the highly popular Squared Love series and continues to focus on the story of Enzo and Monika and the numerous challenges their relationship faces. The official synopsis of the movie, as per Netflix, reads:

''In this third "Squared Love" film, Monika and Enzo's whirlwind romance heads toward a fairy-tale ending until a bombshell revelation changes everything.''

The movie stars Adrianna Chlebicka and Mateusz Banasiuk in the lead roles, along with various others playing important supporting characters.

Squared Love Everlasting is helmed by Filip Zylber with the script penned by Wiktor Piątkowski and Natalia Matuszek.

Squared Love Everlasting cast list: Adrianna Chlebicka and others to star in Netflix's rom-com

1) Adrianna Chlebicka as Monika Grabarczyk

Adrianna Chlebicka reprises her lead role as Monika Grabarczyk in Netflix's Squared Love Everlasting. The upcoming film will continue to explore the numerous challenges that Monika faces in her relationship with her partner, and it'll be interesting to see how her character evolves over the course of the narrative.

Adrianna Chlebicka looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, perfectly capturing the numerous shades of her character with astonishing ease.

Viewers can expect her to deliver a stunning performance in the movie.

Apart from the Squared Love series, she's known for her appearances in numerous other films and TV shows like Life in the Mud is Golden, Operation Hyacinth, and Control, to name a few.

2) Mateusz Banasiuk as Stefan Tkaczyk ''Enzo''

Actor Mateusz Banasiuk essays the role of Stefan Tkaczyk ''Enzo'' in the romantic comedy movie. Enzo is Monika's partner and their relationship is at the heart of the story.

In the much-anticipated third installment in the series, their relationship is expected to arrive at its fairytale conclusion but a number of challenges continue to test their bond.

Mateusz Banasiuk has received critical acclaim for his performance in the previous two films and based on the trailer for the third movie, viewers can expect him to deliver another impressive performance.

His other notable acting credits include Miłość ma cztery łapy, Letters to Santa 5, Furiosis, and many more.

3) Ina Sobala

Ina Sobala is also part of Squared Love Everlasting cast. Details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can look forward to her playing a significant role in the story.

Viewers might recognize Ina Sobala from Motion of No Confidence, To musi być miłość, Our Century, and Heart Parade, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several others playing major supporting characters. These include:

Magdalena Pociecha as Ewka

Izabela Dąbrowska

Ewa Kolasińska

Sebastian Stankiewicz as Wiesiek

Krzysztof Czeczot

Miroslaw Baka

Tomasz Karolak

Monika Krzywkowska

The trailer for Squared Love Everlasting offers a peek into the numerous chaotic events set to unfold in Monika and Enzo's lives.

It maintains the fun and lighthearted tone of the previous two movies. Viewers can look forward to a happy but dramatic ending to the couple's love story.

Viewers can stream Squared Love Everlasting on Netflix on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.