5 must-watch films leaving Netflix in August 2023

Movie lovers will be disappointed to hear that there are many great films leaving Netflix in August 2023. As one of the biggest streaming platforms, Netflix has plenty of quality content to watch from different genres, but periodically, the platform does remove popular titles from its library.

Ever so often subscribers will wishlist a title only to discover a few weeks down the line that it is no longer available for streaming. There are a few reasons behind films leaving Netflix, and the biggest one is because of licensing agreements.

If you have a long watchlist, be sure to keep checking the titles as the platform usually adds a note alerting subscribers about the films leaving Netflix.

The Pursuit of Happyness, Skyfall and 3 other films leaving Netflix that you should watch before August

1) Dawn of the Dead (2004)

One of the films leaving Netflix in August is Dawn of the Dead, a favorite among zombie-movie fans. In the movie, Ana (Sarah Polley) wakes up to a zombie apocalypse. Her husband is attacked and turns into a zombie, but she somehow manages to escape. Eventually, she joins forces with other survivors and fights the growing undead.

This Zack Snyder movie has the ability to keep the audience hooked with its fast-paced narrative and jump scares. Unlike many other films leaving Netflix, this movie is not ideal for a young audience due to all the violence. However, it will appeal to adults who enjoy cinematically-shot, gory zombie movies.

2) The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Out of all the films leaving Netflix in August 2023, this one might be the most emotional and heartfelt. Will Smith plays the lead in The Pursuit of Happyness, and it can be considered one of his most notable roles.

He dons the role of single father Chris Gardner who finds himself homeless along with his son (Jaden Christopher Syre Smith). He somehow lands a job, but it is as an unpaid intern. Despite the hardships, Gardner stays positive and gives his all to make a better life for his son.

The plot is realistic and relatable, and Smith does a great job expressing the different emotions that his character feels as the story progresses.

3) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Brad Pitt-starrer The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is one of the films leaving Netflix in August 2023. The movie focuses on Benjamin Button, who suffers from a rare ageing ailment that ages him in reverse. The audience gets to see the many adventures he gets to have and his special connection to Daisy (Cate Blanchett) who he meets at different points in his life.

The premise is intriguing, and the performances by the lead cast are on-point. It is especially interesting to see the life of the protagonist unfold in reverse.

4) Julie & Julia (2009)

Foodies will be sad to hear that Julie & Julia is one of the films leaving Netflix next month. The movie showcases two stories parallelly. Audiences get a peek into the life of Julia Child played by Meryl Streep, and her foray into French cuisine. Then there is Julie Powell (Amy Adams), a modern New Yorker who challenges herself to cook all the recipes in Julia Child's cookbook.

This film showcases the connection between food and happiness, and how good food can make even the worst days bearable. Both the leads do a great job bringing their characters to life, but the highlight of the movie has to be the delectable food that will bring on the hunger pangs.

5) Skyfall (2012)

This James Bond movie will be joining the films leaving Netflix in August. In this movie, Daniel Craig plays 007, and Judi Dench reprises her role as M. When Bond's latest assignment fails, it leads to the exposure of countless undercover agents. MI6 is attacked and compromised, and M can only rely on Bond who follows a trail to a man named Silva (Javier Bardem) from M's past.

Each actor who has played Bond brought something new to the role, and Craig wasn't any different. He made Bond gritty, complex and vulnerable, all of which made him more relatable to fans.

This movie has it all - an interesting plot, exciting action sequences, unexpected twists and superb performances, making it a must-watch.

Movie lovers should make a point to watch these intriguing and entertaining films leaving Netflix before they become unavailable for streaming on the platform.