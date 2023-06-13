"I'm not suicidal": When Brad Pitt debunked rumors about him spiralling post split with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has been under fire from ex wife Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce from him stating that it was no longer possible for her to be complicit with Pitt's abrasive behavior, alcohol abuse, and extravagant lifestyle. The former couple has since been in the limelight, with curious fans and media hounding the actors for their response to their marriage going down.

In an interview with GQ Style in 2017, a year after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce and amidst legal proceedings, Brad Pitt addressed rumors about him spiraling emotionally. Fans were concerned that the bitter legal dispute left the actor in a compromised psychological state and Pitt made sure to assure his fans that he is doing just fine.

“I’m not suicidal or something. There’s still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It’s all right. It’s just life,” Brad Pitt said.

Brad Pitt says rough divorce is a "part of life" (Image via Getty)

In the same interview, Brad Pitt set the record straight - he is keeping it together for his kids. The actor kept gushing about his children and how he is willing to set aside his own feelings just to focus entirely on his kids.

"Kids are everything. Kids are your life. They’re taking all the focus, as they should anyway," Pitt added.

The 53-year-old actor also admitted that he is willing to work to keep his relationship with his children healthy, to keep the "ship afloat" and figure out a "new configuration" for their family.

Why did Angelina Jolie file for divorce? More details on Brad Pitt's reportedly alarming behavior

Angelina Jolie's divorce petition in September 2016 brought to light Brad Pitt's problematic behaviour, including alcohol dependency and violent behaviour. Angelina's decision was succeeded by the infamous plane incident where their marriage took an ugly turn.

In an FBI report, the Maleficent actress stated that Brad Pitt had grabbed her head, shaking her violently before throwing her against the bathroom wall of the private jet.

He had then lunged to attack one of the children who had come to Jolie's defense. When Angelia Jolie intervened to save the child, Brad Pitt threw himself backwards on her, bruising her back and elbow. Pitt then proceeded to pour alcohol on his wife and the children.

In a 2022 Tik Tok that went viral, the contents of a heartfelt email sent by Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt revealed the extent to which the actor's behavior had hurt the actress:

A part of the email read:

"I cannot begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to reach this point. Your dream for your relationship to the business and the alcohol is your own and you’ve made it painfully clear. I wish you all the best with the business, and sincerely hope that the children feel differently about Miraval when they are older, and visit you there. But Miraval for me died September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that."

Trouble in paradise: Angelina Jolie refused to tolerate Brad Pitt's problematic behaviour (Image via Getty)

It became apparent that things turned sour permanently for the former couple and that a reunion was no longer possible. Jolie's email made it clear that Brad Pitt chose to prioritize his winery and alcohol abuse over his family's well-being. The couple finalized their divorce in 2019.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship timeline

The couple had first met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2003. Brad Pitt was married to FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston at the time. All rumors of Pitt and Jolie being romantically involved were confirmed only after Aniston filed for divorce from Pitt in March 2005.

The couple dated from 2004 to 2013 before tying the knot in 2014. The couple shares six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Brad Pitt since Angelina Jolie's divorce petition in 2016

In the 2017 interview with GQ Style, Brad Pitt made it clear that he is on the right track since his ex wife filed for divorce. He admitted being neglectful of his children, saying that when he gets into his "busy work mode" he turns a deaf ear to his children's needs, and that he wants to "get better" at that.

The Seven actor was candid about receiving therapy to make sure he is getting the "right help". Brad Pitt also made it known that he intends to take charge of his children to spend quality time with them and for that he is willing to postpone his acting.

Finally clearing the air regarding fans' worries about him spiraling, Brad Pitt boldly stated that he has nothing to hide, and that it's good to be vocal about mental health:

"I’ve got no secrets. I’ve got nothing to hide. We’re human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we’re not talking about it, then we’re not getting better."

Brad Pitt believes in balancing family and career, and he confessed that career cannot be more important than one's family.

From the interview, it becomes understandable that even though he has wronged his family in the past, he is willing to mend the relationships and embrace the role of the family man.

