James Bond casting rumors: 4 actors who can play titular role amid rejection reports

With Daniel Craig's exit from the James Bond franchise after 2021's No Time To Die, the shoes of the legendary MI6 agent are yet to be filled in. As the franchise continues to evolve, the question of who will next don the iconic tuxedo and martini glass remains a hotly debated topic. While many names have been floated, a few have emerged as serious contenders for the role.

However, according to newly commissioned James Bond author, Charlie Higson, every actor whose name has come up may as well be out of the running.

"As soon as the papers say so-and-so is being considered as the next James Bond, you know that they’re not going to be the next James Bond. You know that they’ve been rejected."

For over half a century, James Bond has been a cultural icon and a household name. With his suave charm, sophisticated gadgets, and daring stunts, the British secret agent has captured the imaginations of audiences worldwide. From Sean Connery's original portrayal in the 1960s to Daniel Craig's gritty interpretation in the 21st century, the role of Bond has been played by a number of talented actors, each bringing their own unique style to the character.

As speculation mounts about who might next step into the iconic role, we take a closer look at some of the actors who could be the next to take on this legendary character.

Henry Cavill, Richard Madden, and 2 other actors who could be the next James Bond

1) Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is arguably one of the most favorite actors among Bond fans to take on the role of the British spy. The actor also has an impressive portfolio to his name, having appeared in films like Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tenet, Bullet Train, and more. He will also be reappearing in the upcoming Sony-Marvel cooperation, Kraven the Hunter.

According to Puck News, Taylor-Johnson met up with producer Barbara Broccoli at Pinewoods Studio for a screen test, which apparently went off smoothly. He also recorded the iconic gun-barrel scene of the James Bond franchise. Not only is he a great fit for action roles, but he also has an undeniable charm and suaveness to his personality.

Being in his early 30s, he is also the perfect age for the role, as the producers are looking for the next actor to portray the character over the next 15 years.

2) Paapa Essiedu

Another relatively unexpected name among the list of potential Bond actors is Paapa Essiedu. The British actor appeared very recently on Ladbrokes' betting list for the next James Bond actor and quickly rose to the top of the list to contend with favorites.

Paapa Essiedu has an impressive resume as well, with his roles in acclaimed TV series like Gangs of London, I May Destroy You and The Capture and other stage productions. His ability to convey depth and complexity in his roles may come in handy as traits for an actor playing the charmingly dangerous spy.

3) Henry Cavill

With his recent departure from the role as Superman in DCEU, Henry Cavill has become a great candidate to become the next James Bond.

The 40-year-old British actor has already impressed us with his roles in spy action films like The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Cavill also has the physique and inimitable charm that could make him the perfect choice for the role.

Ironically, Cavill was already considered for the role back in 2005 for Casino Royale, competing against Daniel Craig for the spot. Although Cavill did not get the part last time, he still has a fair chance of becoming the next Bond. The only hiccup for him may be his age, as the producers are looking for somebody in their 30s.

During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, the actor said:

"They told me I was close. They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I’ve been told, it was just down to me and Daniel [Craig], and I was the younger option. They obviously went with Daniel and I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel."

4) Richard Madden

The last name on our list is another fan favorite who has been leading the odds table for the role of James Bond.

Richard Madden is a Scottish actor who rose to prominence for his portrayal of Robb Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones. Madden has since appeared in multiple other projects, including Bodyguard and Citadel, further enhancing his credentials for the role of James Bond.

Recently, Madden has generated quite a buzz among fans with an instagram post. In the video, Madden can be seen enjoying a Martini with Stanley Tucci, which has been largely depicted by the media as a nod to his rumored candidacy for the role of James Bond. Madden also checks all the boxes that the producers are looking for, making him a strong contender for the role.

These were some of the favorites and top choices that we as fans are looking forward to seeing in the titular role of the upcoming James Bond movies.

The role has always been a coveted one among actors, and speculations about who will be the next in line to take up the mantle has been going around since Daniel Craig left in 2021. While Higson has said that the names which have come up in the media are most probably out of consideration, only time will tell who will eventually don the tuxedo and take up the mantle of 007.

