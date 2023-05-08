The fourth episode of Amazon Prime's Citadel series will be released on Friday, May 12, at 12 am ET. The streaming platform's latest thriller, featuring titular global spy agency 'Citadel,' follows the story of Mason Kane (played by Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas), two elite agents whose memories were wiped when the agency collapsed eight years ago.

Without any knowledge of their past as spies, the two have been living new lives. However, when another agent, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), tracks Mason down, he seeks out Nadia, and the two must stop Citadel's enemy, Manticore, before it's too late.

The initial season of the show will feature six episodes and will be available on Fridays. David Weil is the creator of the show, with Joe and Anthony Russo serving as executive producers.

The first season will act as a 'mothership' for a worldwide franchise, with spin-offs in countries like Italy, India, Spain, and Mexico. Each of these series will be made in the local language.

Citadel episode 4 could see Nadia and Mason team up to rescue Spence

In episode 3, Mason and Nadia go to a safe house, where they discover that another spy of their former agency, Carter Spence, has been captured by Manticore. They deal with a Portuguese crime boss to get to Spence but learn some shocking truths along the way.

Meanwhile, Bernard is tortured by Dahlia for information. He reveals to Anders Silje that the woman he loved is still alive, and she's Abby, Mason's wife.

As we reach the halfway point of the first season, Nadia and Mason are reunited, pondering their next move, believing they are the only remaining Citadel agents left in the world. Meanwhile, Bernard is tortured.

Since no official teaser has yet been released for episode 4, it's hard to guess exactly what will happen. But based on how the story has unfolded in the previous three episodes, some predictions can be made.

In the upcoming episode 4, it is expected that Anders will aid Bernard in his escape from Dahlia's mansion. They will take a road trip back to Wyoming, but there's a high chance that Dahlia will track and follow them.

During this journey, some flashbacks might show Abby's past as a Citadel agent, leading up to the events that caused her memory to be wiped eight years ago.

Meanwhile, Nadia and Mason might team up to rescue Spence from Manticore. Like Abby and Mason, Spence would have had his memory wiped, so they will have to inject him with a vial to bring him up to date.

The fourth episode promises to bring more action and suspense as the characters' pasts and connections become more intertwined.

The series has received acclaim for its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and excellent production quality. The show's global approach and local spin-offs have garnered a lot of interest from viewers worldwide.

The first season's six-episode format was carefully chosen to keep the story propulsive and prevent any filler episodes that might bore the audience.

Citadel is an excellent thriller that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with each episode. Its star-studded cast, gripping storyline, and high production quality make it a must-watch show for all spy thriller enthusiasts.

With the show's global franchise approach, Citadel is set to become one of Amazon's most popular shows. Fans of the show can tune in to Amazon Prime Video every Friday to catch new episodes of the first season.

The fourth episode Citadel will be released on Prime Video on May 12, 2023.

