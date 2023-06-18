“He might wanna temper expectations”: Netizens predict Zack Snyder would not like The Flash

The DC Extended Universe, The Flash, and Zack Snyder have been consistent in internet discussions over the past few months. With so many big changes all around the rival studio of Marvel, it seemed that Ezra Miller's The Flash, despite all the accusations against the lead actor, would be the answer to DC fans' plea for a great film. However, it seemed to have failed at that too.

While the reviews are not outrageously negative, as seen in some DC films over the past year, the hype built around the film also turned out to be fruitless. In a recent development, Zack Snyder, who is considered by many as one of the best directors and franchise leaders of our time, revealed that he hadn't watched The Flash yet but plans to do so this upcoming weekend, as per TheRealSupes.

This brought a lot of attention to the debate about whether the veteran director would like it, especially after his DC franchise was dismantled with the removal of actors like Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill. Many fans stepped forward to claim that Zack Snyder should not have very high expectations going into this ambitious DC effort as it has failed to mesmerize expecting fans.

Fans predict that Zack Snyder will be disappointed with The Flash

The hype generated by this Ezra Miller starrer was almost as fascinating as the superhero, who had a successful show built around him on the CW network. However, after all was said and done, The Flash's performance can be classified as rather underwhelming.

Though DC fans initially predicted that this would be the answer to the big boys of MCU, it seems that this film also performed similarly to some other recent DC projects. Moreover, the DCEU movie was in development for over a decade, with various obstacles guarding the way.

Expectedly, this underwhelming response probed fans to comment on the film before Zack Snyder could pose his opinion, with many asserting that the director will not like the film.

The Flash was released on June 16, 2023. As of this article's writing, it currently has a 67% Rotten Tomatoes score. The film is playing in theatres now.

