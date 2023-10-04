Criminal Record on Apple TV+: Everything we know so far 

Apple TV+’s exciting new series Criminal Records has been created by BAFTA nominee Paul Rutman. He is also credited with series like Vera and Indian Summers. The eight-episode series will be released in January 2024 and promises to be a must-watch, based on the cast and concept alone.

Pete Capaldi, best known for his work on Doctor Who, will star alongside a stellar cast that includes the likes of Cush Jumbo, Dionne Brown, and Shaun Dooley. On January 12, 2024, the first two episodes of the series will be released. Meanwhile, weekly releases of the remaining episodes will continue until February 23.

Set in contemporary London, the crime-thriller drama will focus on two brilliant detectives in different phases of their careers. Daniel Hegarty, Capaldi’s character, is an experienced detective who is challenged by a young female detective, June Lenker, over an old murder case.

Eager to protect his image and reputation, Daniel finds himself embroiled in a power struggle against Lenker. The series is set in a "polarized Britain" and deals with sensitive topics like race, institutional corruption, and discrimination.

The story will begin with a confrontation between the two detectives, with Lenker apparently receiving an anonymous phone call connected to an old murder case.

An ensemble cast also includes the likes of Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson, and Tom Moutchi.

Directed by BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach, the iconic artists that have worked on Criminal Records mean that the series might prove to be a must-watch for most people. Apple TV released the following synopsis alongside the announcement of the series:

“Criminal Record,” is a powerful new London crime thriller starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.”

With Apple TV+ seemingly intent on increasing the quantity and quality of the content available on the platform, Criminal Record appears to be a step in the right direction.

The group of BAFTA awardees and nominees was brought together by producer Elain Collins, who previously worked on the Shetland TV series. It is currently unclear whether Criminal Record is planned to be a multi-season series or will only have eight episodes.

Produced for Apple TV+ exclusively by Tod Productions and STV Studios, Criminal Record seems to be a must-watch for thriller and drama fans. After the first two episodes are released on January 12, subsequent episodes will be available to be watched every Friday. It means that on February 23, the season finale will be available on Apple TV+.