Still Up on Apple TV+: Release date, plot, and more 

Still Up is a highly awaited and brand new British comedy series that is all set to make its arrival with the first three episodes exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 22, 2023. Natalie Walter and Steve Burge have served as writers and creators of the upcoming show. John Addis has served as the director of the series. It has been executive produced by Paul Schlesinger and Phil Clarke.

Still Up centers around two unique individuals, Lisa and Danny. They suffer from insomnia and the plot is based on their intriguing love story. Ever since the official trailer for the series was dropped by the popular streaming platform, the audience has been quite eager to see how the new series will unfold and what it will bring to the table.

Apple TV+'s Still Up: Release timings for different time zones

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming comedy series is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 22, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. The first three episodes will air on Friday and new episodes will subsequently be airing every Friday, on a weekly basis. The airtime of the series is 12 am Eastern Time, as per the streaming platform's standard release schedule.

However, the release timings of the show will differ based on time zones. A list of different release times of Still Up is given below:

United Kingdom - 5 am BST

South Korea - 1 pm KST

Brazil - 1 am BRT

India - 9:30 am IST

Japan - 1 pm JST

Australia - 2 pm AEST

What to expect from Still Up?

A still from the upcoming series (Image via Apple TV+ Press)

The official synopsis for the upcoming series, given by Apple TV+, reads as follows:

"Bonded by insomnia, best friends Lisa and Danny stay connected late into the night and find their way through a world of wonderfully weird surprises as their relationship deepens."

The official synopsis provides the audience with clues regarding what is about to come their way in the new series and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that it will be a unique love story between two people who are bonded by their issue of insomnia.

Described as "an almost romantic comedy set in the after-hours world" in the Apple TV+ Press release, the series will showcase the gradual development of a romantic relationship between Danny and Lisa as they navigate their way to find happiness while dealing with their insomnia.

Cast for Still Up

Craig Roberts, best known for Submarine and The Story of Tracy Beaker, is all set to play the lead role of Danny in the series. Antonia Thomas, best known for Lovesick and The Good Doctor, will be seen portraying the other lead character of Lisa in the show.

Apart from Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, the other cast members for the Apple TV Plus comedy series include:

Blake Harrison as Veggie

Samantha Spiro as Veggie's mother

Rich Fulcher as Cat Man

Luke Fetherston as Adam

Lois Chimimba as Amy and several others

Don't forget to watch Still Up, which will debut on Apple TV+, on September 22, 2023.