Idris Elba’s Hijack on Apple TV+: Trailer, plot, and more

Hijack, a brand new and highly electrifying British thriller limited series, is set to make its debut exclusively on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, on June 28, 2023. George Kay has acted as the writer of the miniseries, while Jim Field Smith has served as the director. The series revolves around a highly talented and skillful business negotiator named Sam Nelson. Sam needs to use his expertise to mediate a peaceful end to a flight hijacking from Dubai to London.

The long list of highly intriguing executive producers for the limited series entails George Kay, Kris Thykier, Jim Field Smith, Jamie Laurenson, and Hakan Kousetta. The series is led by Idris Elba, who will be seen taking on the main character of the limited series, Sam Nelson.

The official trailer of the series was released by Apple TV+ on May 25, 2023. Upon seeing the trailer, fans have become very interested in knowing what the series is about. The trailer has been getting a lot of positive attention and fans seem to its stirring plotline, hair-raising glimpses of fight sequences, and the lead cast. Viewers have been quite eager to see how the Apple TV+ miniseries will unfold.

From synopsis to cast, learn all about Hijack before it premieres on Apple TV+

Hijack

As mentioned earlier, the first two episodes of the highly anticipated miniseries are scheduled to be released on June 28, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. The airtime of the episodes is 12 am ET. The miniseries has been produced by 60Forty Films, Green Door Pictures, Archery Pictures, and Idiotlamp Productions.

The series will have a total of seven episodes and its synopsis reads:

"Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers."

The synopsis continues:

"Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation."

The official synopsis and trailer provide the audience with intriguing hints and glimpses of what is about to come their way in the miniseries. It seems like viewers are in for a stimulating watching experience as the limited series will take them on a thrilling ride up in the air.

In the miniseries, Idris Elba's character Sam Nelson will be seen putting his business negotiating skills to work when his flight gets hijacked on its way to London. The audience will see the lead character using his expert knowledge to save himself and other passengers on the flight. The official trailer also showcases that the miniseries will also be full of some exhilarating tight sequences.

The cast list for the miniseries explored

Hijack

The cast members for the series include:

Idris Elba as Sam Nelson

Christine Adams as Marsha Smith-Nelson

Archie Panjabi as Zahra Gahfoor

Eve Myles as Alice Sinclair

Max Beesley as DI Daniel Farrell

Neil Maskell as Stuart Atterton

Jasper Britton

Kate Phillips as Collette

Harry Michell

Zora Bishop as Deevia

Mohamed Elsandel as Jaden

Aimée Kelly as Jamie Constantinou

Ben Miles as Robin Allen

Gretchen Egolf as Adelaide

Holly Aird as Amanda

Antonia Salib as Leesha

Fatima Adoum as Rashida

Don't forget to watch Hijack, which will arrive on Apple TV+ on June 28, 2023.

