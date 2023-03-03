What time will Shrinking episode 7 air on Apple TV+? Release date, what to expect, and more

Coming from Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence, Shrinking is a brand new Apple TV Plus Original comedy-drama series that is the current sensation on the streamer.

The half-hour dramedy follows protagonist Jimmy, a therapist and father who is grieving the untimely death of his wife, resorting to radical therapy techniques to help his clients.

Despite vehement opposition from his fellow colleagues and friends Paul and Gabby, Jimmy continues his practice. But the role of “psychological vigilante” is proving to be harder than he anticipated.

The feel-good drama series is a charming, hilarious, and moving watch, dealing with managing grief, laughing through the pain, and the importance of friendship during the course of one's life.

Everything to know about Shrinking episode 7

Shrinking episode 7 release date and how to watch

Michael Urie @michaelurie This scene from the latest ep of #Shrinking sets up a party scene that is just SOOOO awesome, hilarious and heartbreaking - which our writers are just so damn good at! @AppleTVPlus This scene from the latest ep of #Shrinking sets up a party scene that is just SOOOO awesome, hilarious and heartbreaking - which our writers are just so damn good at! @AppleTVPlus https://t.co/LnFZsDqdB4

Episode 7 is scheduled for release this Friday, March 3, at 12 am ET on Apple TV Plus. Titled Apology Tour, the episode is expected to be half an hour long. Since Shrinking is an Apple TV Original show, it is available to stream exclusively on the Apple TV Plus streaming platform.

The series is expected to have 10 episodes. The schedule of the last three episodes is as follows:

Episode 8, Boop: Friday, March 10

Episode 9, Moving Forward: Friday, March 17

Episode 10: Friday, March 24

Plot and trailer

In the previous episode, we saw Brian propose to Charlie with a surprise engagement party while Jimmy and Gaby shared a kiss.

Shrinking episode 7's Rotten Tomatoes official synopsis is as follows:

"Jimmy attempts damage control after his party; Paul's daughter pays another visit; Liz and Sean discover they have something in common."

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus



episode 3 is streaming now on Apple TV+ Death. Taxes. Middle-aged dads trying to connect with teen daughters. #Shrinking episode 3 is streaming now on Apple TV+ Death. Taxes. Middle-aged dads trying to connect with teen daughters.#Shrinking episode 3 is streaming now on Apple TV+ https://t.co/aH9NjVzUDr

Jimmy has been struggling for a long time since the sudden demise of his wife. While contending with such a huge personal loss, he must also try to be a good father to his teenage daughter Alice and continue to help his clients like Sean.

Although he has the support of his neighbor Liz, best friend Brian, and colleagues Paul and Gaby, Jimmy is barely holding on and one day he snaps at his client and takes it all out on him. But instead of backfiring, it turns out that his outburst worked wonders. Watch the Shrinking trailer here.

Cast list explored

Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in the lead roles, Shrinking is a hilarious dramedy with a feel-good element to it. The entire cast list is as follows:

Harrison Ford as Paul

Jason Segel as Jimmy

Jessica Williams as Gabby

Luke Tennie as Sean

Michael Urie as Brian

Christa Miller as Liz

Lukita Maxwell as Alice

The series premiered with its first two episodes on Apple TV Plus on Friday, January 27, 2023. Since then, the show has been airing new episodes weekly and we are nearing the finale of the current season now.

Poll : 0 votes