Harrison Ford and Jason Segel's new comedy series, Shrinking, is set to air on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The show tells the story of a grief-stricken therapist who completely loses his sense of objectivity while dealing with his patients and starts giving them his opinions during therapy, which complicates his life.

The series stars Jason Segel in the lead role, along with Harrison Ford and many others playing significant supporting roles. Shrinking is helmed by Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, and Jason Segel.

Shrinking will explore complex themes such as grief

Apple TV dropped the official trailer for Shrinking on January 18, 2023, and it offers a glimpse into protagonist Jimmy's chaotic life. The trailer shows many of Jimmy's patients with whom he shares a complicated equation.

It also briefly sheds light on his personal relationships as he struggles to deal with grief. Viewers can get a quick look at many pivotal episodes from Jimmy's life, but no major spoilers are revealed in the trailer.

Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''Shrinking'' follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a poignant but funny drama that explores a number of complex themes, including grief, among other things.

Early reviews for the series' trailer have been majorly positive, with praise mostly directed towards strong writing, performances by the actors, and thematic depth, among numerous other things.

The first two episodes will premiere on January 27, 2023, following which the show will follow the usual weekly-release format, with a new episode releasing every Friday.

More details about Shrinking cast and crew

The comedy series stars Jason Segel in the lead role as a therapist named Jimmy Laird. Laird is going through a difficult phase in his life as he struggles to deal with grief. This affects his work as he loses his sense of objectivity and breaks his ethics and professional code by sharing his opinions with his patients regarding their personal issues.

Segel looks hilarious and effortless in the series as he captures the various complex facets of his character with stunning ease. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from the actor.

Apart from Shrinking, Jason Segel has essayed several memorable roles in TV and film over the years, including How I Met Your Mother, Freaks and Geeks, and The Five-Year Engagement, to name a few.

Starring alongside Segel is the great Harrison Ford, who portrays the character of Dr. Paul Rhodes. Ford looks equally brilliant in his role and promises to deliver a compelling performance.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, and many others. Bill Lawrence, one of the creators of the show, is best known for his work on the iconic Apple TV series Ted Lasso. Lawrence, along with the other creators Segel and Goldstein, are also part of the executive-producers team.

Don't forget to watch Shrinking on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 27, 2023.

