Luther: The Fallen Sun trailer - 4 major highlights from Idris Elba's new movie

Idris Elba's John Luther is finally back with a bang in the film Luther: The Fallen Sun, which will serve as a film continuation of the 2010–19 British television series of the same name.

This much-anticipated crime thriller stars Idris Elba as John Luther, a brilliant criminal investigator with a passion for action. He is joined by Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley, Jess Liaudin, Lauryn Ajufo, Natasha Patel, and Henry Hereford.

Luther was originally a British show that ran from 2010 to 2019 for five seasons. To understand the upcoming movie, it is not necessary to binge on the entire show as the story is straightforward and can be enjoyed as a standalone film.

Netflix recently dropped the trailer for the film, and it has given fans significant insight into the plot of the movie.

Idris Elba's John Luther will break out of jail in Luther: The Fallen Sun

1) Luther begins his redemption arc from prison

From the trailer, we learn that Luther has been imprisoned for unknown reasons and is tormented by his own failure. The world might think he is a criminal, but deep inside, he knows what he is about. London, on the other hand, is getting terrorized by a serial killer. This psychopath is so ruthless that he even mocks the fallen detective at every step.

Tired of these taunts, Luther breaks out of prison and pledges to capture this murderer for good.

2) Ruth Wilson's Alice Morgan is absent from the new film

Alice Morgan, Luther's unlikely companion on the TV show, is absent from the upcoming movie. Morgan was a brilliant psychopath and murderer. She mastered her craft so well that even Luther couldn't prove her guilty. They started off as nemeses but then became trusted companions.

The filmmakers decided to narrate Luther: The Fallen Sun with John Luther by completely omitting Ruth Wilson's Alice Morgan.

3) Andy Serkis plays a dangerous cyber psychopath

Luther: The Fallen Sun sees English actor Andy Serkis playing David Robey. Robey is a tech billionaire, but when the sun goes does, so does his sanity. He turns into a ruthless serial killer who torments the citizens of London. It becomes Luther's responsibility to tame this maniac.

Andy Serkis is perhaps best known for his performance capture roles comprising motion capture acting, animation, and voice work for computer-generated characters such as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

4) Captivating action sequences

Luther: The Fallen Sun

The trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun makes it obvious that it's going to be packed with a slab of action and intense sequences.

These involve police chases, prison breaks, fighting sequences in train stations and snow, etc.

What is Luther: The Fallen Sun about?

The official synopsis of the film, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

The film is produced by Peter Chernin, Neil Cross, Idris Elba, David Ready, and Jenno Topping.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will be released in select cinemas on 24 February 2023, before its streaming release on 10 March 2023, by Netflix.

