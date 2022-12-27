His Dark Materials: Will there be a spinoff? 

His Dark Materials has been on the receiving end of positive reviews and praise for its brilliant story, acting, cinematography, and visual effects. While the show recently saw its conclusion, fans of the show are ready to welcome a spinoff with open arms, if it is ever made.

Starring Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, Amir Wilson, and James Cosmo in key roles, His Dark Materials is an adaptation of the trilogy of novels of the same name by Philip Pullman.

While there are no concrete plans for a spinoff, for the time being, an executive producer has said that they are open to the idea of it in the future.

Author Philip Pullman's new trilogy could be the subject of a spinoff

Even though the dust has settled on the story of Will and Lyria, there is a strong possibility that the world created by Philip Pullman could be resurrected in the future. His Dark Materials executive producer Jane Tranter stated in an interview that the show's creators have acknowledged the idea for a spinoff.

Tranter stated that there were no confirmed plans to adapt to the new trilogy as a spinoff yet, although she would be open to the idea in the future. In an interview with Radio Times in 2020, Tranter commented on a possible spinoff by saying:

"La Belle Sauvage has got Lyra as a baby, and gives some of Asriel and Coulter’s backstory, and some of Lyra’s origin story. And The Secret Commonwealth is one of the best books I’ve ever read. I just don’t think there is a better study of depression, in some ways, in a fantasy landscape."

She continued:

“It’s the most exciting story but, like everything Philip does, it has many levels to it,” she continued. “And it’s an extraordinary piece… so huge and ambitious. But if anyone ever gave us the opportunity to do it, we’d be there.”

Meanwhile, displeased with the ending of his own novels after the publication of the three installments, Pullman has repeatedly returned to the fantasy world by penning several short stories and even a new trilogy titled, The Book Of Dust, which is set in Lyra’s world.

While Jane Tranter was very keen on bringing this trilogy to screens as a spinoff, she also said that it depended on Pullman's plans to finish the final book.

Pullman is currently working on the final installment of The Book of Dust trilogy

A companion book for His Dark Materials titled Lyra's Oxford exists, which chronicles Lyra's life two years after the incidents in the previous installment and sees her battling a revengeful witch who lost her son during the events of The Amber Spyglass' war. Lyra also has a massive role to play in the Book of Dust trilogy where she is shown studying at St Sophia's College, Oxford.

As of now, The Book of Dust trilogy consists of two books titled La Belle Sauvage and The Secret Commonwealth. Pullman is currently working on the third and final book. The last update on the book was that he had reached page 275.

Meanwhile, Dafne Keen, who plays Lyra, told Radio Times:

"I wish I could [play Lyra] for the rest of my life."

It is speculated that the third and final book will be completed by the second half of 2023. Even if a spinoff does happen, it is very unlikely to happen before 2025.

Poll : 0 votes