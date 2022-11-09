The Acolyte cast additions: Who are the new actors joining the Star Wars series?

The Acolyte is a brand new upcoming mystery-thriller and sci-fi drama series that is officially under production and will be released on the streaming platform Disney Plus. The series is the latest installment of the highly-cherished Star Wars franchise.

Leslye Headland is the creator and executive producer for the Disney Plus series, The Acolyte, along with Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. The series has been produced by Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson.

Disney+ @DisneyPlus Production has begun on The Acolyte, an upcoming Original series from Star Wars coming to #DisneyPlus . (1/2) Production has begun on The Acolyte, an upcoming Original series from Star Wars coming to #DisneyPlus. (1/2) https://t.co/DprKnFdIf0

The highly intriguing lead cast list for The Acolyte includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Charlie Barnett. However, there are currently a few promising new additions to the cast list for the upcoming series, which entails Dafne Keen, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, and Dean-Charles Chapman.

The cast additions for Disney Plus' The Acolyte explored

Dafne Keen

The 17-year-old highly talented young British-Spanish actress Dafne Keen is all set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming series, The Acolyte. She is best known for playing the role of Laura in the 2017 movie Logan and Ana in the 2020 movie Ana.

The young actress has been critically acclaimed for her portrayal of her debut character Laura in Logan, where she starred alongside Hugh Jackman. She has won a few notable awards for the role, including the Golden Schmoes Awards, Empire Awards, and MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Dafne Keen has also been a part of two noteworthy TV series, The Refugees and His Dark Materials. Keen was nominated for the prestigious BAFTA Cymru Award in the Best Actress category for her role as Lyra Belacqua / Silvertongue in His Dark Materials.

Carrie-Anne Moss

55-year-old critically acclaimed Canadian actress Carrie-Anne Moss will be seen portraying a vital character in The Acolyte. The actress is best known for playing the titular role of Trinity in The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and The Matrix Resurrections.

Carrie-Anne Moss has also been a part of several other notable movies, including The Secret Life of Algernon, Silent Hill: Revelation, Frankenstein, The Bye Bye Man, Pompeii, Brain on Fire, Mini's First Time, Fireflies in the Garden, Love Hurts, The Chumscrubber, New Blood, Chocolat, Memento, and many more.

The actress has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series, entailing Dark Justice, Models Inc., F/X: The Series, Jessica Jones, Vegas, Humans, Iron Fist, Tell Me a Story, Wisting, and several others.

Rebecca Henderson

Canadian actress Rebecca Henderson will be seen portraying a significant character in the upcoming sci-fi series. The actress is best known for her role as Jessica in the 2018 movie They Remain and Tess Good in the 2021 movie The Good House.

Henderson has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including Meskada, Compliance, Frank the Bastard, Appropriate Behavior, The Mend, True Story, Mistress America, A Simple Wedding, and a few others.

The actress has also been a part of several well-known TV series, entailing The Good Wife, Rectify, Wallflower, I'm Sorry, Westworld, Manhunt, Orange Is the New Black, Russian Doll, Inventing Anna, and a few more.

Dean-Charles Chapman

25-year-old talented English actor Dean-Charles Chapman is all set to play a pivotal role in The Acolyte. The actor is best known for his role as Jonathan Cavendish in the 2017 movie Breathe, Lance Corporal Thomas Blake in the 2019 movie 1917, and Tommen Baratheon in the popular TV series Game of Thrones.

Dean-Charles Chapman has also been a part of several other well-known movies, entailing Before I Go to Sleep, Man Up, The Commuter, Blinded by the Light, The King, and a few others.

The actor has also been a part of a few notable TV series, including The Revolting World of Stanley Brown, The White Queen, Fungus the Bogeyman, Into the Badlands, The Walk-In, Glue, and a few others.

