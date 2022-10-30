What time will Andor episode 9 air on Disney Plus?

Andor, the highly immersing and absorbing sci-fi action-drama series, is all set to release its highly anticipated episode 9 on Wednesday, November 2, at 3 am ET/midnight PT, exclusively on Disney Plus.

The series is part of the highly-cherished and beloved Star Wars franchise. It is a prequel series to the 2016 movie Rogue One, which is another spin-off of Star Wars. Tony Gilroy has acted as the creator of the series. Adriano Goldman, Damián García, Frank Lamm and Jonathan Freeman have served as cinematographers for the series.

Nicholas Britell has composed the music of Andor. The extensive list of executive producers for the series entails Sanne Wohlenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, Michelle Rejwan and Toby Haynes. The Disney Plus series has been produced by Kate Hazell and David Meanti.

It is safe to say that viewers of the series have been buzzing with anticipation to see what the upcoming ninth episode of the Disney Plus series will bring to them as the previous episode, titled Narkina 5, ended on such an engrossing note.

Without further delay, let's dive right in to find out all about Andor episode 9, ahead of its arrival on Disney Plus.

Learn all about episode 9 of Disney Plus' Andor before it airs

What can be expected from the brand new upcoming ninth episode?

In episode 8 of the series, viewers got to see Meero questioning Karnregarding his intriguing experiences on Ferrix.

The title of the upcoming episode has not yet been revealed by Disney Plus. However, Beau Willimon has served as the writer for the episode 9, while Toby Haynes has directed the fascinating spy-thriller series.

The episode's synopsis is not yet available, so not much is known regarding the upcoming episode's content. However, it is quite evident that the episode will take the audience on an enthalling and immersing rollercoaster ride.

How many episodes are left in the first season of the series?

There are a total of four episodes left, including episode 9 in the arresting new sci-fi prequel series. A list of the upcoming episodes and their release dates are given below:

Episode 9 - November 2, 2022

Episode 10 - November 9, 2022

Episode 11 - November 16, 2022

Episode 12 - November 23, 2022

Who are the cast members of the series?

The highly promising lead cast list for the series includes Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Joplin Sibtain as Brasso, James McArdle as Timm Karlo, Rupert Vansittart as Chief Hyne, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor and a few others.

The intriguing list of supporting actors for the series entails Alex Ferns, Gary Beadle, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Kathryn Hunter, Alastair Mackenzie, Anton Lesser, Alex Lawthe, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Stanley Townsend, Ben Miles, Duncan Pow and several others.

Tune in to Disney Plus to watch Andor episode 9, arriving this Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

