What time will Andor episode 8 air on Disney+? Con-Air inspired twist expected

Andor in some ways follows the path of The Mandalorian, in the sense that it dabbles in more than one genre over its course. While the latter can be a Western that takes a martial arts trajectory in a pirate tale, Andor seems to be evolving from a nail-biting escape story to that of an evergreen heist adventure.

The series follows the journey of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a spy who plays a key role in the beginning stage of the Rebel Alliance's revolution against the Galactic Empire. With a layered narrative structured in a series of arcs, episode 8 is all set to launch a new one, and all the information out there suggests that it is going to be an exciting one at the very least.

Following the streaming service's general release schedule, episode 8 of Andor will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 26, at 3 am ET or midnight PT.

Andor episode 8 might feature a Con-Air inspired twist

As far as expectations go, we're going to have to base them off of what we know so far. Episode 7 of Andor saw Cassian getting arrested and sentenced to six years in prison after looking at an Imperial trooper the wrong way, under the charges of "civil disruption, anti-Imperial speech, fleeing the scene of anti-Imperial activity, and attempted damage."

In the same episode, we also saw Cassian's acquaintance Vel being tasked with tracking him down, as he is aware of a lot more than needed. Vel, despite the initial hesitancy, agreed to do so. With Cassian in prison, this sets us up to witness one of Star Wars' classic tropes, the prison break.

Promising viewers moments that will remind them of the times when Princess Leia was rescued in A New Hope or of Baby Yoda being retreived in The Mandalorian, Episode 8 will also have a taste of the 90s thriller Con-Air. Additionally, the upcoming episode will also give a glimpse of the Imperial penal system and be the first elaborate live-action depiction of a prison break in the Star Wars universe.

What does the future hold for Cassian?

Given their familiarity due to Aldhani heist, things could go two ways. Either Vel could bust Cassian out and let him loose after finding out his motives, or she could end up attempting to eliminate him.

Cassian is also in a place where he requires a nudge towards the right direction and being a part of the Imperial correctional system could be just that. Wrongful imprisonment and its consequences might just push him to turn entirely against the Empire for good, with the fugitive status further helping him attain his destiny.

Andor, so far, has handled many of the gritty elements of the Star Wars galaxy in a very artsy manner, and it truly is exciting to see what episode 8 has in store. This will be the first of its kind experience, loaded with things that will totally keep viewers glued to the screen while altering Cassian's path, perhaps even permanently.

