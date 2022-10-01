"We ran for 12 wonder-filled days": Toby Dorr aka The Dog Lady on meeting and dating convicted murderer John Maynard

Toby Dorr is infamous for helping convicted murderer John Maynard escape prison in 2006. She led a reasonably "average" life before encountering the felon during one of her prison volunteer rehabilitative dog programs at the Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas. The incident naturally led to a wild, reportedly one of the greatest in the state, chase and their ultimate capture within 12 days.

Although Dorr served 27 months in prison for her role in the escape, she claimed in an interview with TODAY that she "yearned for more" before the breakout. Claiming that the incident changed her life, Toby said,

"Fugitives from the law, we ran for 12 wonder-filled days before U.S. Marshals forced us from the highway in Tennessee."

Since her release in 2008, Dorr has worked in every possible way to make up for her actions and build a better life for herself. She even shared her ill-fated love story and prison narrative on multiple occasions with the world.

The article discusses further on her experiences, actions, and the consequences that came afterwards before NBC's Dateline episode. The episode is set to air on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

The upcoming episode, titled Breakout, will revisit the prison break involving Toby Dorr aka The Dog Lady and John Maynard.

John Maynard and Toby Dorr met during a dog rehab program in prison

Toby Dorr claimed that her life was somewhat typical in 2005 before she met convicted criminal John Maynard in prison. Thus, began her journey as the lead of a dog rehabilitation program at the prison, which would soon mark a major turning point in her life.

She said that she jumped at the chance when the prison suggested that she lead the dog rehab program. Dorr added that little did she know that purpose could be "intoxicating."

Toby told TODAY that although inmates never directly approached her while she was volunteering, John Maynrad did. Recalling the incident, Dorr said that it was Maynrad's "casual stroll [that] grayed the lines between carefree and careless," but she knew that she was her target.

She added:

"He stopped directly in my path, eclipsing the blazing autumn sun, which created a dazzling crown of light."

Droll noted that after offering her his hand, the inmate told her that he'd like to be her next handler. She further said:

"I squinted one eye and shaded my other with my left hand. He shook my hand gently yet firmly. His voice soothed me."

Toby Dorr claimed John Maynard's confidence and concerned behavior drew her towards him

In another interview with Insider, Toby Dorr claimed that when she first encountered John Maynard, her feelings of insignificance, loneliness, and uncertainty were at their peak. He joined a group of prisoners at Kansas' Lansing Correctional Facility and even addressed her regarding personal concerns after a year on the job.

She told Insider that Maynard asked her about her life as she seemed upset. Toby added that no one had ever asked her that question, not even her husband, stating that she was "really struggling with a lot of things."

Toby Dorr claimed that he was a good listener and always lent his ear when she spoke about personal matters. The two soon formed a connection, as she felt like he was concerned about her. After spending time together for months, Maynard admitted his love for Dorr and his desire to flee with her.

Two years after they first met, in February 2006, Dorr assisted Maynard in escaping from jail. Up until that moment, Dorr and Maynard were only emotionally involved, not s*xually. However, they followed through on the latter after their escape. Maynard pampered her and they even went on outings together after the escape. However, their brief relationship only lasted for 12 days until their capture.

Having spent time in jail, Dorr asserted that although she continues to struggle with emotions of shame, she is proud to let go and move on.

Toby reportedly stated that she feels like she's "perfectly emotionally healed" and can move through everything, but she added:

"There will be those moments when I have to dig deep, pull that courage back up, keep moving forward."

Tune in to Dateline on NBC this Saturday to learn more about their prison break story and Toby Dorr's life afterwards.

