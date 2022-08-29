Hilarious Chris Chan prison escape memes take over Twitter as claim goes viral

Rumors of Chris Chan escaping law enforcement prior to standing in court have now surfaced online.

The Sonichu creator was arrested in August 2021, following incest allegations. The YouTuber was arrested by cops in Richmond, Virginia, and held without bail after being exposed for having intimate physical relations with her 79-year-old dementia-ridden mother.

In late July, speculation of Chan’s case being approved for Grand Jury appeared on the internet. She was finally about to take the stand for her trial, a year after her arrest. However, Chan escaped custody moments before the trial.

On August 28, 2022, Twitter user @ibismojo72 took to the social media platform to post a video with the caption,

"CHRIS CHAN HAS ESCAPED."

The video revealed that Chan climbed out of the bathroom window five minutes before the trial. It further added that she had been missing for five hours (at the time the video was posted) and that a search was underway.

The tweet has since gone viral as “Chris Chan” trends on Twitter. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 21k likes with over 3950 tweets.

As rumors of her fleeing surfaced on Twitter, Reddit was also not left far behind. Platform user u/AllHopeGoneBaby wrote:

“IM SEEING S**T ON TWITTER ABOUT CHRISCHAN APPARENTLY ESCAPING JAIL WTF CAN ANYONE BACK THIS UP???”

It is important to note that credible details about Chris Chan’s court appearance were not made public at the time of writing this article. Netizens may have simply hopped aboard the bandwagon of misinformation and fuelled it with their memes.

Netizens react to rumours of Chris Chan escaping law enforcement

Internet users were quick to poke fun at speculations of the webcomic creator fleeing the police, and flooded social media with hilarious memes of Chris Chan.

A few tweets online read:

Everything to know about Chris Chan’s arrest

In August 2021, Chris was handcuffed at the Regency Inn and placed at the Henrico County Regional Jail West in Virginia. The content creator stayed at the premises after being placed under an Emergency Protection Order that was issued by the Ruckersville Police.

Chris’ entanglement with law enforcement began after audio clips of her describing explicit details of herself with her mother Barbara went viral on social media. In an almost 10-minute clip, the YouTuber described having a physical relationship with her mother “every third night.” The internet personality went on to state that her mother was “partially confused” by the act itself.

It remains unclear whether Chan has been slapped with other legal charges as well.

Chris’ mother has since had a welfare check by the police and has been moved to a hospital. An Emergency Protective Order was issued and Chris was ordered not to visit Barbara until August 5, 2021.

Engaging in s*xual intercourse with one’s mother is considered to be a class 5 felony in Virginia. Virginia’s court can identify the alleged assault as the same, leading to Chris spending ten years in prison.

