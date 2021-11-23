'Copshop' review: A hitman, a fixer, and a psychopath, all walk into a police station...

Copshop is Joe Carnahan's second movie to have hit the floor this year. Originally released in theaters in September, Copshop has mostly garnered good reviews from viewers. Written by Kurt McLeod, this action-thriller takes place entirely in and around a humdrum police station in Nevada.

Though a slow starter, Copshop will have you on the edge of your seats by the second half. The movie stars illustrious actors like Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo.

But actress Alexis Louder manages to shine through. It's remarkable to watch an African-American woman go toe-to-toe with two white men in this gunslinging, blood-splattering action film.

Note: Spoilers ahead for Copshop.

Summing-up 'Copshop': A boisterous action movie

Conman Teddy Muretto (Frank Grillo) thinks a holding cell would keep him safe from the various contracts for his death. So, he sucker-punches Officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) and gets himself arrested.

What Valerie doesn't know at the time is that by doing so, she opens the doors of Gun Creek police station for more hyper-violent men by arresting Teddy.

Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler), the contract killer hired to kill Muretto feigns being drunk and hatches his own plan to get arrested. Held in opposite cells, these two men spar with each other while Valerie tries to uncover the truth about them.

For the first 50 minutes, the suspense in the plot is low-key and grows until Anthony Lamb (Toby Huss), the eccentric psychopath, makes an entry and all hell breaks loose.

Bullets get fired left, right, and center in the second half of Copshop, with all cops but Valerie winding up dead by the end.

As the police station turns into a battlefield and Valerie gets gravely injured, she has a choice between a contract killer and a conman to save her life.

The correct answer would have been the contract killer because at least he was honest, but Officer Young initially gets it wrong. She lets Teddy out and he betrays her. With no other choice left, she has to take a chance with Viddick at the end.

What ensues is a high-strung action between the three bad men with only Viddick making out alive. So, the answer to what happens when a hitman, a fixer, and a psychopath walk into a police station is that the hitman walks out alive. And he does it, supposedly, by being honest and having a heart of gold.

Of course, Valerie lives as well and goes after Viddick, in a cliffhanger sort of an ending. There are a few twists within the climax but none of them are entirely unpredictable as such.

Is 'Copshop' worth the watch?

If you're in the mood for an old-school action movie that resembles the 70s, Copshop will not disappoint. There is not much in terms of setting, and literally anything else apart from action and suspense, but Carnahan's B-movie is bound to satisfy an action lover.

The plot has a decent amount of intrigue and some humor to keep it entertaining. Overall, it's worth the watch if plain and simple entertainment is what you're looking for.

