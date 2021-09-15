Where to watch Copshop? Release date, streaming details, cast and all about the Gerard Butler film

Copshop, starring Gerard Butler, had already been released in the UK and Ireland the previous weekend. The action thriller has received mostly positive responses from critics who have praised its '70s vibe.
Copshop is Gerard Butler's first appearance since Greenland (2020). Joe Carnahan is donning the director's hat for the film and has done a commendable job providing a decent action thriller.
Open Road Films, which is distributing the movie in the USA, will be releasing Copshop this weekend. Apart from the US, STXfilms (International distributors) will drop the film across the globe on separate dates.
From release date to cast and characters: Everything about Gerard Butler's Copshop
When is Copshop releasing?
The Gerard Butler movie has been released in a few countries, while it will be out in some nations in the coming days or months.
Here's a list of the countries where Copshop has already been released:
- September 9: Netherlands
- September 10: The UK and Ireland
List of countries where Copshop is arriving soon:
- September 16: UAE and Italy
- September 17: The USA, Canada, and Turkey
- September 24: Lithuania, Latvia, and Taiwan
- October 1: Iceland
- October 28: Russia
- November 5: Sweden
The action thriller will be released theatrically in all of the regions mentioned above.
Where to watch Copshop online?
Makers have opted for the theatre-only option for Copshop. Hence, the American action thriller is not available on any OTT Platform like Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, or others right now.
When will Copshop release digitally?
Neither Open Road Films nor STXfilms have announced any digital premiere dates in their respective regions. Hence, fans will have to wait and watch some other films in the meantime.
Copshop: Runtime
Copshop has a runtime of one hour and 48 minutes (108 minutes).
Copshop: Cast, characters, and plot
Synopsis
The official synopsis of the film about a professional hitman (Gerard Butler) and a con man (Frank Grillo) from the official website is here:
"On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station—but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs."
Cast and characters
- Gerard Butler as Bob Viddick
- Frank Grillo as Teddy Murretto
- Alexis Louder as Valerie Young
- Toby Huss as Anthony Lamb
- Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau as Barnes
- Ryan O'Nan as Huber