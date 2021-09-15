Where to watch Copshop? Release date, streaming details, cast and all about the Gerard Butler film

Copshop, starring Gerard Butler, had already been released in the UK and Ireland the previous weekend. The action thriller has received mostly positive responses from critics who have praised its '70s vibe.

Copshop is Gerard Butler's first appearance since Greenland (2020). Joe Carnahan is donning the director's hat for the film and has done a commendable job providing a decent action thriller.

Open Road Films, which is distributing the movie in the USA, will be releasing Copshop this weekend. Apart from the US, STXfilms (International distributors) will drop the film across the globe on separate dates.

From release date to cast and characters: Everything about Gerard Butler's Copshop

When is Copshop releasing?

Copshop

The Gerard Butler movie has been released in a few countries, while it will be out in some nations in the coming days or months.

Here's a list of the countries where Copshop has already been released:

September 9: Netherlands

Netherlands September 10: The UK and Ireland

List of countries where Copshop is arriving soon:

September 16: UAE and Italy

UAE and Italy September 17: The USA, Canada, and Turkey

The USA, Canada, and Turkey September 24: Lithuania, Latvia, and Taiwan

Lithuania, Latvia, and Taiwan October 1: Iceland

Iceland October 28: Russia

Russia November 5: Sweden

The action thriller will be released theatrically in all of the regions mentioned above.

Where to watch Copshop online?

A still from the trailer

Makers have opted for the theatre-only option for Copshop. Hence, the American action thriller is not available on any OTT Platform like Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, or others right now.

When will Copshop release digitally?

Neither Open Road Films nor STXfilms have announced any digital premiere dates in their respective regions. Hence, fans will have to wait and watch some other films in the meantime.

Copshop: Runtime

How long is Copshop

Copshop has a runtime of one hour and 48 minutes (108 minutes).

Copshop: Cast, characters, and plot

Frank Grillo of Captain America: Winter Soldier fame portrays Teddy Murretto in Copshop

Synopsis

The official synopsis of the film about a professional hitman (Gerard Butler) and a con man (Frank Grillo) from the official website is here:

"On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station—but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs."

Cast and characters

Gerard Butler as Bob Viddick

Frank Grillo as Teddy Murretto

Alexis Louder as Valerie Young

Toby Huss as Anthony Lamb

Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau as Barnes

Ryan O'Nan as Huber

