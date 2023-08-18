Monarch: Legacy of Monsters full cast list 

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a highly anticipated and brand-new sci-fi monster TV series that will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ later this year. The ten-episode series will be a prominent part of the MonsterVerse multimedia franchise of Legendary and Warner Bros. Chris Black has acted as the creator of the Apple TV+ show. He has also served as the developer, alongside Matt Fraction.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will revolve around the astounding world of monsters, including the Titans and Godzilla, and their connection to a secretive organization named Monarch. The lead cast list for the series includes Kurt Russell, Anna Sawai, and Wyatt Russell, among others.

Without further delay, let's dive right in to find out all about the lead cast, their characters in the upcoming series, and their filmography ahead of the arrival of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+.

The lead cast members of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, characters and body of work explored

1) Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw

A still of Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Image Via Apple TV+ Press)

The 72-year-old renowned actor Kurt Russell is all set to play the lead role of Lee Shaw in the upcoming sci-fi series on Apple TV+. The actor is best known for his outstanding portrayals of the characters Drew Stephens in Silkwood, Snake Plissken in Escape from New York, Dexter Riley in The Strongest Man in the World, Elvis Presley in Elvis, and John Ruth in The Hateful Eight.

Over his long-spanning and impressive career, he has been a part of several other notable movies, including Fast & Furious, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Christmas Chronicles, Crypto, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Christmas Chronicles 2, 3000 Miles to Graceland, Vanilla Sky, Tequila Sunrise, Tombstone, and many more.

Kurt Russell has also been a significant part of several noteworthy TV shows, entailing The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters, Daniel Boone, Disneyland, Guns in the Heather, Then Came Bronson, Men at Law, The New Land, Police Story, What If...?, The Quest, and several others.

2) Anna Sawai as Cate Randa

A still of Anna Sawai as Cate Randa in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Image Via Apple TV+ Press)

The 31-year-old New Zealand actress, dancer, and singer Anna Sawai will be seen portraying the pivotal character Cate Randa in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The actress is best known for playing Kiriko in Ninja Assassin and Naomi in Pachinko.

Apart from that, Anna Sawai has also been a part of a few well-known TV series, including Our Love Song, Colors, and Giri/Haji. She has also been a part of the 2021 movie F9, where she played the role of Elle.

The actress will also be seen portraying the lead role of Lady Mariko in the upcoming television series Shōgun.

3) Wyatt Russell as young Lee Shaw

A still of Wyatt Russell as young Lee Shaw in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Image Via Apple TV+ Press)

The 37-year-old well-known actor and former American ice hockey player Wyatt Russell, who is also the son of Kurt Russell, is all set to portray the character of young Lee Shaw in the brand new monster series. The actor is best known for playing the roles of Corporal Lewis Ford in Overlord and John Walker in the MCU's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

He has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, entailing Escape from L.A., High School, Cowboys & Aliens, This Is 40, We Are What We Are, Love and Honor, 22 Jump Street, Cold in July, At the Devil's Door, Everybody Wants Some!!, Folk Hero & Funny Guy, Ingrid Goes West, Table 19, The Woman in the Window, and more.

Wyatt Russell has also been a part of a few other notable TV shows, including The Walking Dead: The Oath, The Good Lord Bird, Black Mirror, Marvel Studios: Assembled, Under the Banner of Heaven, and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list for Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters include Kiersey Clemons as May, Mari Yamamoto as Keiko, Ren Watabe as Kentaro, Joe Tippett as Tim, Anders Holm as Bill Randa, Josh Collins, and Elisa Lasowski as Duvall.

Don't forget to catch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which will debut on Apple TV+ later in 2023.