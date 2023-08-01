Hijack episode 7 (finale) on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The 7th and final episode of Hijack is all set to hit Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The thriller series centers around the passengers of a flight that is hijacked by a group of criminals.

One of the passengers aboard is a highly experienced negotiator who tries to talk to the hijackers in order to pacify them, whilst the officials on the ground do their best to ensure the passengers return safely.

Idris Elba stars in one of the key roles in the series. The show is helmed by George Kay and Jim Field Smith.

Hijack episode 7 will depict things taking a shocking turn on board

An official trailer or promo for Hijack episode 7 has not yet been released by Apple TV+, but based on Rotten Tomatoes' description, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on chaos unfolding on the flight as Sam (the negotiator, played by Idris Elba) struggles to deal with the volatile situation.

Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Comply Slowly, depicted the passengers preparing for an epic fight as they were forced to make a pivotal decision that could potentially decide their fates. The episode perfectly set the stage for a grand finale as viewers can expect a highly intense and dramatic hour of television this week.

The finale is set to provide a satisfactory conclusion to the story, but fans can expect it to be emotionally charged.

So far, critics have been quite positive in their reviews for the show, with many raving about its gripping plot, distinctive tone, and performances by the actors, among numerous other things.

A quick look at Hijack plot and cast

The thriller drama series is set almost entirely in a plane that's been hijacked by various criminals with a set of mysterious demands.

The flight consists of a number of passengers, one of whom is an expert negotiator who uses his skills to try and de-escalate the situation and understand what the hijackers need whilst ensuring that nobody on board gets hurt.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

"Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers."

The synopsis further reads:

''Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. [Archie] Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation."

Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi's performances have been among the major highlights of the series. The rest of the cast features actors like Neil Maskell, Max Beesley, Ben Miles, and many others.

Viewers can stream the final episode of Hijack on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.