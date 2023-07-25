Hijack episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The 6th episode of Hijack is all set to air on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The thriller series focuses on the passengers of a flight from Dubai to London that has been hijacked. One of the passengers is an expert business negotiator who uses his skills to deal with the hijackers whilst authorities on ground try their best to save people's lives.

The show stars critically acclaimed actor Idris Elba in one of the key roles, along with various others portraying significant supporting characters. The series is created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith.

Hijack episode 6 will focus on the passengers who need to make a pivotal decision

There is no official promo/preview/trailer for the sixth episode but based on Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the series, viewers can expect the latest episode to focus on the passengers who are forced to make a crucial decision that could potentially decide their fate.

Check out the synopsis of the episode, titled Comply Slowly, below:

''Faced with an impossible decision, the passengers ready themselves for a fight.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are revealed at this point. But viewers can expect the upcoming episode to set the stage for what could turn out to be a thrilling grand finale.

The previous episode, titled Less Than an Hour, depicted Nelson trying his best to convince the hijackers to land the plane and ensure that the passengers return safely. Meanwhile, their demands reveal the culprit behind the entire incident.

With just one more episode left to go in the show, fans can expect a highly intense episode that would set things up for next week's epic finale. So far, reviews for the show have been fairly positive, with critics lauding the show's unique tone, gripping storyline, and performances by the actors, among numerous other things.

What is Hijack about? Plot, cast, and more details

The thriller series depicts a plan being hijacked by a bunch of mysterious people with demands. One of the passengers is a highly skilled negotiator who tries to pacify the situation but things often get out of hand. Meanwhile, authorities on the ground look to negotiate with the hijackers and ensure the passengers return safely.

Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per Apple TV+ Press Release:

"Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers."

The description further reads,

"Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation."

Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi, who essay the roles of Sam and Zahra, respectively, have received highly positive reviews from critics and fans. Other pivotal supporting cast members include Ben Miles as Captain Robin Allen, Max Beesley as DI Daniel O'Farrel, Christine Adams as Marsha Smith-Nelson, and many more.

You can watch the penultimate episode of the series on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.