Hijack episode 5 recap: Who died in the hijacked plane? 

This episode of Hijack saw the demise of one person on the plane. This highly climactic show has managed to keep its audience at the edge of their seats. It highlights the character, Sam, a business negotiator and his attempt to rescue a hijacked plane.

Hijack episode 5 titled Less Than an Hour saw one of the hijackers named Lewis dying in the plane. Directed by Mo Ali, the episode was released on 19 July 2023 on Apple TV+.

Hijack episode 5 recap: How did Lewis die?

The episode began with hijackers Stuart and Lewis having a conversation. Sam confirmed the nationality of the co-pilot of the hijacked plane and realized that they were flying over Hungary. Sam also realized that Stuart and Lewis were in fact, siblings.

Back on the ground, Zahra sent Daniel and Erika to Elaine's house. Elaine was Stuart and Lewis's mother. The Home Secretary, Neil, soon read out the demands of the hijackers. It was revealed that the bad guys just wanted the release of two terrorists called Edgar and John. Foreign Secretary, Louis adamantly opposed the criminals' release.

On the flight, Sam called Stuart over and told him that a doctor named David informed that Lewis barely had an hour to live. After a couple of back-and-forths, Stuart was convinced that his brother was going to die. He wanted to land the plane in Hungary.

Another hijacker called Jamie was concerned about landing the plane. She had apparently dated Lewis some years ago. Sam said that co-pilot Kovac was Hungarian and it would be best if she did all the interactions on land in her native language.

She soon got in touch with the Hungarian ATC. She even informed them that the plane had been hijacked. It was soon revealed that they were going to land at Gyor Airport. Jaden and Terry did not want the plane to land because if it did, their own families would be killed by the real masterminds of the hijack.

The Hungarian military got ready to take down the bad guys but the audience learned that Stuart and Lewis's father, Peter was killed because he did not follow instructions. Peter was killed by none other than Terry himself. Lewis declared that the plane should not land. After saying this, he took out the Biro from his chest. He was unable to breathe as a result, and soon died.

Daniel and Erika went to Elaine's place but the woman was too afraid to talk to the authority. She escaped her home but got accidently killed in a car crash. On the plane, Stuart was heartbroken by Lewis's death. The plane did not land and kept flying in the air.

Hijack synopsis

According to an Apple TV+ press release, the synopsis of Hijack reads:

"Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers."

It further reads:

"Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation."

The official creators of Hijack are George Kay and Jim Field Smith.