Hinsdale car crash: 14-year-old critically injured after car slams into Fontano’s Subs in Chicago

On the afternoon Monday, July 17, a jeep slammed into Fontano's Subs, a sandwich shop in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale. The accident left at least five people injured, including a 14-year-old boy who was transported to the Comer Children's hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hinsdale police with the co-operation of the Major Crash Reconstruction team, which is under the DuPage County Merit Task force.

Due to the popularity of Fontano's Subs, the accident has left many Hinsdale residents shaken. The names of the victims have not yet been released by the authorities. The driver of the vehicle, who also remains unidentified, was reportedly not injured in the crash.

The owner of Fontano's Subs provides his account of the Hinsdale crash

As per Fox News, the crash occured some time before 2:30 pm at 9 South Lincoln Street. Dominic Fontano, the owner of Fontano's Subs, said that the jeep came from Fuller's car wash, opposite the sandwich shop. Surveillance footage showed the vehicle crash directly into the shop, which was packed with customers.

Dominic Fontano said that he had just left Fontano's Subs prior to the crash. He described the horrifying moment when he discovered what had happened.

He said:

"My manager called and said, 'Get back right away. It's been an accident."

He said that when he returned to the restaurant, he could see multiple injured passengers.

Fontano said:

"The young lady was underneath the car. Her male friend was pinned between the front of the car and the back wall. It was a scene that, I don't know, it's hard. It's hard to explain. I'm at a loss for words, I'm sorry."

Fontano said that the 14-year-old victim of the Hinsdale crash, who was the youngest person injured in the crash, was outside Fontano's Subs when the incident occured. The sandwich shop owner said that prior to the accident, the teen had been at Fuller's Car Wash.

Fontano said that when the car took off, it collided into the teen, carrying the boy across the street before he eventually ended up under the vehicle.

Fontano expressed his concern for the young victim.

He said:

"Everything else can be repaired and fixed and everything. But, you know, this little boy's life could be changed forever."

Of the five victims, four were in serious condition. One customer was treated at the scene and released with minor injuries. Authorities noted that the injured victims were either struck directly by the vehicle, or by debris. Investigators have not mentioned the possibility of substance abuse being tied to the crash. It remains unknown whether the driver will face any charges.