Strange Planet on Apple TV+: Release date, plot, and more 

Strange Planet, a brand new sci-fi animated comedy series, is all set to make its debut with the first episode exclusively on Apple TV+ on August 9, 2023, marking the second addition to Apple TV+'s list of adult animated series. The series has been inspired by Nathan W. Pyle's popular graphic novel and webcomic series of the same name. Pyle has also served as the creator of the upcoming animated show, along with the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon.

Strange Planet will center around Blue beings, who will end up trying their best to explore, experiment, and understand the complications and different nuances of the traits of human beings. Ever since the news of the upcoming show was released by Apple TV+, fans of the webcomic have been eagerly waiting to see what the adult animated series will bring to the table.

Apple TV+'s Strange Planet will have a total of 10 episodes

What to expect from the upcoming animated science fiction show Strange Planet?

Scheduled to arrive with the premiere episode on August 9, 2023, on Apple TV+, the highly intriguing adult animated series will consist of a total of ten episodes. New episodes will be released on the platform on a weekly basis, every Wednesday, till September 27, 2023, at12 am Eastern Time (ET). The main subtitle of the series says, Existence is absurd.

The long list of executive producers for the series comprises Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico and Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley, along with Lauren Pomerantz, Amalia Levari, Taylor Alexy Pyle, and Steve Levy. Mike Roberts has served as the director of the premiere episode and will also act as the supervising director of the show. ShadowMachine and Apple Studios have served as producers of the show.

Strange Planet, the webcomic by Nathan W. Pyle, became a social media phenomenon due to its quirky, relatable, and comforting short storylines and messages. Similar to the webcomic and graphic novel, the new series will also be set in an alluring world of purples and cotton candy pinks.

In that world, the adorable Blue beings will be seen exploring the absurdity and complexity of the daily life of human beings and their different traditions. The ever-so-relatable Blue beings will take viewers on their enthralling everyday journeys, where they will discover new ways of life.

The adult animated series also will present the audience with a perceptive and hilariously woven look at a very distant planet, which is not unlike our very own world. Thus, without a shred of doubt, viewers are in for a whimsical new journey.

Who are on the main voice cast list for the upcoming Apple TV+ animated series?

The primary voice cast members of the brand new adult science fiction comedy animated series include:

Tunde Adebimpe

Lori Tan Chinn

Demi Adejuyigbe

Danny Pudi

James Adomian

Hannah Einbinder

Beth Stelling

Cedric Yarbrough

Don't forget to watch the first episode of Strange Planet, which will make its arrival on August 9, 2023, at 12 am ET, exclusively on Apple TV+.