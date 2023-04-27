The Apple TV+ animated comedy, Harriet the Spy, is set to return for its second season on May 5, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show follows 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch, an aspiring writer who feels the need to know everything about everyone through spying and espionage.

The show takes place in the 1960s, just like the beloved and iconic book series it is based on. The show stars Beanie Feldstein voicing the titular character, with Jane Lynch voicing Harriet’s nanny. The show’s first five episodes debuted on Apple TV+ in November 2021, and the latter five aired in May 2022.

The show is produced by The Jim Henson Company, known for their work in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, with Sidney Clifton serving as associate producer. Will McRobb of Alvin and the Chipmunks fame is the show’s lead writer and executive producer.

Apple TV's Harriet the Spy season 2 trailer showcases the further adventures of the titular character

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the show on April 26, 2023, highlighting more of the imaginative adventures of the titular character. The official description of Harriet the Spy, as given by Apple TV+, reads:

"Same old Harriet, brand new adventures. Based on the best-selling book, Harriet The Spy returns for a second season of the imaginative child sleuth on May 5 on Apple TV+."

The show is based on the children's novel of the same name written by Louise Fitzhugh. The novel was published in 1964 and is widely considered a milestone achievement in children's literature.

A film adaptation of the same name was released in 1996. It starred Michelle Trachtenberg, Rosie O'Donnell, J. Smith-Cameron, Gregory Smith, Vanessa Lee Chester, and Robert Joy.

Harriet the Spy season 2 cast details

The animated series stars Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein as the lead voice actor of Harriet, a fierce and adventurous kid who observes everyone else and writes her thoughts and feelings down in a notebook as a means of practice for her future career. Feldstein has recently starred in acclaimed movies like Lady Bird and Booksmart.

Jane Lynch voices Ole Golly, her nanny. Lynch is a five-time Emmy award winner, having starred in Only Murders in the Building and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, for which she has received an Emmy in the Outstanding Guest Actress category. Her other prominent roles include Wreck-It Ralph, Glee, Criminal Minds, The Simpsons, Two and a Half Men, and Phineas and Ferb.

Cartoon Crave @CartoonCrave_ 'Harriet the Spy' season 2 will premiere May 5 on Apple TV+ 'Harriet the Spy' season 2 will premiere May 5 on Apple TV+ https://t.co/tsfGa0qfyx

The series also features Kimberly Brooks (Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City) and Charlie Schlatter (For All Mankind, Justice League Action) as Janie and Sport, Harriet's best friends.

Lacey Chabert, known for Mean Girls, Young Justice, and Star Wars: The Old Republic, stars as Marion Hawthorne, the leader of a group of popular girls at Harriet's school.

Harriet's parents are played by Grey Griffin, known for voicing Autobot Arcee in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and Crispin Freeman of Batman: Arkham Origins fame, starring as her mom and dad, respectively.

This season's guest stars include Jaeden Martell, Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett, and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Trachtenberg, who also played Harriet in the 1996 live-action movie of the same name.

Harriet the Spy season 2 premieres on May 5, 2023, at 12.01 am ET.

