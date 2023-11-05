Who is Craig Monger? 1819 News Reporter under fire as Alabama pastor Bubba Copeland dies by suicide 

Alabama pastor Bubba Copeland tragically died by suicide just two days after 1819 News reporter, Craig Monger, outed him for having a secret life as a transgender woman. Craig Monger reported that Smiths Station’s mayor allegedly operated social media accounts as a transgender woman, under the pseudonym "Brittini Blaire Summerlin.”

The article by Craig Monger also included many pictures where Copeland could reportedly be seen dressed as a woman, and it claimed that Bubba Copeland also admitted to doing so as it was a “way of getting rid of stress.”

The report claimed that Copeland had a secret Instagram account, @brittnisummerlin, which has since been reportedly removed, and he was an active contributor to the Reddit community in r/brittiniblaire.

The report further alleged that he shared explicit material and provocative images of himself dressed in women's attire. Once the article went viral after being posted on November 1, 2023, Copeland addressed the matter and apologized by saying:

“Yes, I have taken pictures with my wife in the privacy of our home in an attempt of humor because I know I’m not a handsome man nor a beautiful woman either. I apologize for any embarrassment caused by my private, personal life that has come publicly.”

However, just two days after the article by Craig Monger went viral, Copeland took his life on November 3, 2023. As the news about the Alabama pastor dying by suicide spread on social media, netizens began bashing the conservative 1819 News reporter Craig Monger, as many accused him of triggering the alleged internet attack.

A reporter at 1819 News, Craig Monger lives in Alabama and talks about issues concerning Alabama through his writing on the news website.

Craig Monger studied theology before pursuing writing: More about the 1819 News reporter, as netizens bash him for outing pastor

1819 News, a conservative media outlet that reports on all matters relating to Alabama, recently outed pastor Bubba Copeland by posting about his “harmless” activity and revealing insights into his private life. The article was written and published by reporter Craig Monger, who has been a part of the outlet for a while.

However, before commencing his career as a writer, he was a theology student. Apart from this, Monger also studied literature. His LinkedIn account further states that he was also “working as a tradesman in sundry technical trades.” In his bio, he also talked about joining 1819 News “in pursuit of truth.”

Furthermore, in the article published by Craig, Copeland talked about how it was just his wife who knew about his “other side.” He mentioned:

“Just my wife knows about it. It’s a hobby I do to relieve stress. I have a lot of stress, and I’m not medically transitioning. It’s just a bit of a character I’m playing… I don’t go out and seek solicitation or anything like that."

He further shared:

"What I do in my private life has nothing to do with what I do in my holy life. Does this have any effect on me being mayor, that I sometimes put on a dress or sometimes put on makeup? Does that have anything to do whatsoever with me being mayor or being a pastor?”

However, just as the article was released, many posts about Bubba Copeland started making the rounds on social media. After he took his life by suicide on November 3, 2023, social media users were infuriated and began bashing the reporter Craig Monger and slammed him for the revealing the late pastor's private information.

As a Twitter user @GeauxGabrielle talked about the same on the platform, netizens began sharing their thoughts on the matter too.

Social media users reactions explored as Alabama pastor dies by suicide two days after an article gets published about him. (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, the Mayor who died by suicide did not mention that he was taking this adverse step due to the internet attack. At the moment, Craig Monger and the 1819 News have remained tight-lipped about the matter.