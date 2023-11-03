What did Pastor Bubba Copeland do? Allegations explored amid First Baptist Church Phenix City Mayor scandal

Smiths Station, Alabama, Mayor Pastor Bubba Copeland recently found himself in hot waters after a news report claimed he ran private social media accounts as a transgender woman with the pseudonym, Brittany Blaire Summerlin. As per the report by 1819 News, shared on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the mayor claimed:

"It’s a hobby I do to relieve stress. I have a lot of stress, and I’m not medically transitioning. It’s just a bit of a character I’m playing."

The report alleges Copeland ran the now-deleted account @brittnisummerlin on Instagram and also frequently posted on the Reddit thread r/brittiniblaire. It added that he regularly posted graphic content including transgender p*rnography, explicit memes, and racy photos of himself in women's clothes.

His alleged bio on Reddit read, "A transitioning curvy girl, that loves smiling, clothes, and shoes." The Smith Station local frequently shared photos of himself in various outfits, including some in his wife's clothes and some women's lingerie on the platform.

1819 claimed Bubba Copeland also authored fictional erotica on various sites, including Scribed, under his alter ego Brittini Summerlin, and encouraged transgender individuals to seek Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

"The article is not who or what I am": Bubba Copeland refutes claims during congregation

In addition to his duties as a mayor, Bubba Copeland is the lead pastor at the First Baptist Church in Phenix City and even owns a convenience store in Lake Harding, Salem.

During his congregation on Wednesday, the mayor addressed the rumors, stating that he was an "object of an internet attack." He downplayed the cross-dressing allegations, stating those were done in private as an "attempt of humor."

"Yes, I have taken pictures with my wife in the privacy of our home in an attempt of humor because I know I'm not a handsome man nor a beautiful woman either," he stated.

The father of two added that despite the rumors, his life would not change, and he would remain devoted to his family and continue serving his city and his church. Emphasizing that he had nothing to be ashamed of, he added that his words were misconstrued and taken out of context.

However, 1819 News doubled down on their claims, stating they spoke in length with Bubba Copeland prior to publishing their article where he "admitted to operating the pages" and even posting the graphic pictures, calling it a "hobby inside his home." He even compared it to playing dress-up or cos-playing.

The news media added that when Copeland was questioned about the reasons behind his actions, he declined to answer, stating that his private life had nothing to do with his work as the mayor and pastor.

As news of Bubba Copeland's alter ego spread, the Alabama Baptist State Convention and Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions released a statement on Thursday, regarding the 'alleged unbiblical behavior." They remarked that they would determine the truth behind the claims and offer support to the pastoral community.

Bubba Copeland has not commented on the development at the time of writing this article.