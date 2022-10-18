"Him being a victim of SA....": Jack Wright slammed over cosplaying as Jeffrey Dahmer in viral TikTok video

It has been less than a month since the Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released on Netflix, and already, several trends related to the notorious serial killer have emerged on TikTok and Instagram. Fans of actor Evan Peters, who plays Dahmer on the show, made edits romanticizing his acting, and some even participated in the Polaroid Challenge.

A famous TikToker named Jack Wright made a video wherein he dressed like Jeffrey Dahmer. The video sparked severe backlash on the app. Though the video was meant to be a joke, the internet did not react kindly. They called the video insensitive and "weird" as Wright is a victim of S*xual Assault (SA).

علي🪐ifb @Ali_Dwuw_ @PopCrave Him being a victim of SA and now he’s dressing up as Jeffrey Dahmer… VERY WEIRD @PopCrave Him being a victim of SA and now he’s dressing up as Jeffrey Dahmer… VERY WEIRD

Jack Wright is a 19-year-old social media influencer with over 11.3 million followers on TikTok. The video was posted on October 16 and received over 6 million views before being taken down.

In the video, Jack recreates a scene that was in the series. He is wearing a blonde wig, white t-shirt, and glasses to liken himself to Evan Peters. In the video, he dances around, drinking milk from a gallon jug to the song Practice by rapper DaBaby playing in the background.

The text in the video said, "POV: Psychopaths drinking milk by itself."

TikToker faces heat for insensitive video dressed as Jeffrey Dahmer

Jack Wright has previously confessed to being a victim of SA, accusing friend and fellow TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez. This information is making the internet wonder about how he can entertain content from someone who was a known s*x offender.

The video has since been taken down, but screenshots of the video and harsh criticism of it have flooded the internet. One user called Wright's actions "hypocritical" and "just plain wrong."

One user, @saescentic, commented on the current generation's need to create jokes based on every piece of media they consume. The horrific acts committed by serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy have been met with nonchalance and sometimes even compassion.

Several comments were made on the video before it was taken down. People shared their distaste in the comments section. One user said:

"I don't know why people are making a joke out of the Jeffrey Dahmer killings. I don't know it just doesn't sit right with me."

One person said that Jeffrey Dahmer's popularity has gone onto the "wrong side" of TikTok, where people "thirst" and dress up like him. Several other users have been participating in gruesome trends, and some even plan on dressing up as the serial killer for Halloween this year.

This is not the first time trends like this have faced backlash to such an extent. Earlier this year, social media was flooded with pictures of another serial killer, Ted Bundy, after his execution. There was even a petition to tag the "electric chair" as a slur, as that's how Bundy died.

Jack Wright is yet to comment on the backlash, though he has removed the original video from his page.

