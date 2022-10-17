Internet warns against Ted Bundy Crime scene photos as execution and post electric chair pictures surface online

A recent trend broke out on TikTok where users Googled and shared images of the serial killer Ted Bundy after his death in the electric chair in 1989.

Trigger warning: This article contains content that may be disturbing to read. Reader discretion is advised.

Theodore Robert Bundy is known as one of the most prolific serial killers in America. He supposedly began his killing spree in 1970s and after several years of denial, he finally confessed to the murders of more than 30 women committed in as many as seven states.

Ted Bundy after his capture in Salt Lake City (image via Vogue Images)

Bundy had a specific victim type and he targeted women with long dark hair that was parted down the middle. He would s*xually assault and murder them and often keep trophies from his victims. The killer's modus operandi included blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Netizens warn users against looking up Ted Bundy's crime scene photos.

Images of Ted Bundy after his execution in the electric chair and of his crime scenes were leaked on Reddit, which sparked a horrific trend on social media. As people are sharing the horrifying images on TikTok and Twitter, they are being urged by other users to remove the same.

Needless to say, the trend isn't just potentially triggering but also quite disrespectful and insensitive towards the families of the victims. A similar trend recently occurred when another serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer's crime scene and victim photos were released.

People on Twitter have urged others not to engage in this trend.

Goddess Trin 🦧 @TheClitBeater People on Tiktok willingly telling people they looked up the actual crime scene photos of both Ted Bundy and Jeffery Dahmer photos and how it “Didn’t phase them” People on Tiktok willingly telling people they looked up the actual crime scene photos of both Ted Bundy and Jeffery Dahmer photos and how it “Didn’t phase them” https://t.co/nvLhwgThX1

liz//4 DAYS UNTIL MIDNIGHTS @pasteltayswift @tlgadwhore there’s a bunch of TikTok’s of people spreading a website that is FILLED with crime scene photos/dead bodies (stuff from Ted bundy, jeffrey dahmer, etc..) and people are acting like it’s NORMAL to see shit like that @tlgadwhore there’s a bunch of TikTok’s of people spreading a website that is FILLED with crime scene photos/dead bodies (stuff from Ted bundy, jeffrey dahmer, etc..) and people are acting like it’s NORMAL to see shit like that

No Thanks @vge100 People on TikTok found out they can search for dahmer’s actual victim Polaroid’s and Ted bundy’s body after being on the electric chair 🤢 People on TikTok found out they can search for dahmer’s actual victim Polaroid’s and Ted bundy’s body after being on the electric chair 🤢

Reign🎃 @ReignBotYT How many more times do we need to talk about Jeffrey Dahmer or Ted Bundy?



They really aren't as special as we've made them out to be over all these decades. There's nothing more to say about them How many more times do we need to talk about Jeffrey Dahmer or Ted Bundy? They really aren't as special as we've made them out to be over all these decades. There's nothing more to say about them

tay rice @tdawgrice tiktok informed me that i could see ted bundy’s body after he was killed in the electric chair and now i have seen his skull and now i am uncomfy tiktok informed me that i could see ted bundy’s body after he was killed in the electric chair and now i have seen his skull and now i am uncomfy

Ted Bundy's trial and execution

Ted Bundy was a charming and intelligent man who used his charm to convince people around him that he was a "normal guy." He was an aspiring lawyer who worked at a suicide prevention hotline. The killer was able to cover his dark side, which he later referred to as his 'entity.'

However, his facade came to an end in 1975 when he was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, on suspicion of evading a police officer. Authorities later confiscated a ski-mask, handcuff, and pantyhose with holes cut out for eyes from his infamous yellow Volkswagen Beetle.

The yellow VW Beetle (image via Wikimedia)

Bundy escaped from prison twice and went on another killing spree after his second escape.

The killer's trials were televised and he went on to represent himself in court. During his trial, Ted Bundy boasted to other attorneys about how he kept the bodies of his victims in the Rocky Mountains as trophies.

In 1989, the 42-year-old was sentenced to capital punishment (death penalty) in Florida after confessing to his crimes. He was to die in the electric chair for three of his final crimes. These included the r*pe and murder of 12-year-old Kimberly Leach in Lake City, Florida, and of two Florida State University students, Margaret Bowman and Lisa Levy.

Margaret Bowman and Lisa Levy (image via AP/Democrat files)

Bundy appealed his execution multiple times, but after exhausting his appeal, he spent ten years in the Florida State Prison before his death. On January 24, 1989, he was put death.

His death was celebrated by a mob outside the prison hosting a tailgating party where they sold 'Bundy Burgers' and 'electrified hot dogs.' They did this under a banner that said, "Watch Ted Fry, See Ted Die."

Image taken during the tailgate party outside the Florida State Prison (image via Getty Images)

His last night was marked by an interview with psychologist and religious broadcaster, James Dobson. Bundy blamed his behavior on his unhealthy addiction to p*rnography and admitted to his crimes. He then called his mother, Louise Bundy, twice before his death. Ted Bundy refused his last meal and died a hungry man.

While the images are incredibly disturbing, those interested can view them here. Discretion is advised.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes