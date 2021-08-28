Where to watch No Man of God? Streaming details, cast and all about the Ted Bundy film

No Man of God marks the 13th portrayal of Ted Bundy in movies. The film is based on interview transcripts between FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier (played by Elijah Wood) and Ted Bundy (played by Luke Kirby). Hagmaier was reportedly the only person to whom Ted confessed all of his crimes before his execution, and the movie will portray these meetings.

The movie is slated for an August 21 premiere. No Man of God will also focus on the interactions between Bill Hagmaier and Ted Bundy over the period of four years.

The Ted Bundy biopic will be available in both theaters and via PVOD services. Furthermore, the film was released just a week after Chad Michael Murray’s American Boogeyman on August 16, which was the 12th portrayal of Ted Bundy.

Ted Bundy film No Man of God: Streaming and release details, runtime and cast

The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Theatrical release:

No Man of God will hit theaters in the US from August 27 on. Meanwhile, the UK release is slated for September 13.

Streaming release:

No Man of God simultaneously releases on video-on-demand services like iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime and others, as a one-time purchase and rental. However, it will not be available on streaming platforms like Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video (for free streaming), Hulu and others, during its release cycle. It is expected that the film might be getting a streaming release within a month or two.

While there is no confirmation regarding UK’s streaming release, it has been confirmed that there will be a simultaneous DVD release on September 13.

Synopsis:

Amber Sealey’s No Man of God will explore the complicated relationship between FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier and Ted Bundy. Hagmaier was a member of the Behavioral Sciences profiling unit when he contacted Bundy (during his incarceration at the Florida State Prison).

The serial killer confessed to some of his crimes, including reportedly admitting to killing around 30 women during this period. The film is set during the 1980s when Ted Bundy was on death row at the Florida Prison in Raiford. He was executed there on 24 January 1989.

Main Cast:

Elijah Wood (of Lord of the Rings series fame) plays FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier, while Ted Bundy is played by Luke Kirby (of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame). Other supporting cast members include Aleksa Palladino (who portrays Bundy’s lawyer Carolyn Leiberman), Christian Clemenson and Robert Patrick.

The film is directed by Amber Sealey and written by Kit Lesser.

