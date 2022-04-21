Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes ending explained: What became of the Chicago killer? 

Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, the second edition of Conversations with a Killer, has dropped on Netflix today. The true-crime docuseries chronicles Chicago serial killer John Gacy's life and unearths how Gacy went about committing the crimes for which he was eventually convicted and sentenced to death.

What makes Gacy's case interesting is that unlike the typical recluse figure of a serial killer, he was a social figure. Gacy was an aspiring politician, a respected contractor, a philanthropist and sometimes even a clown-for-hire. Because of his character, he was not initially a suspect in any missing persons case. But it all started when Gacy abducted a young boy named Rob Priest and eventually the police unearthed 33 bodies of young men he had murdered between 1972 and 1976, from his backyard.

Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes unearths the crimes of Chicago's infamous killer

Created on the blueprint of The Ted Bundy Tapes, Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes is a true crime documentary series based on tapes of 60 hours of recorded interviews with John Wayne Gacy along with archival clips and interviews. More than interviews with officers, lawyers, Gacy's employees and others, John Gacy's tapes from the time of his conviction are what sends chills down the spine of even the most hardcore fan of true-crime documentaries.

The entire psychology of the killer can be unearthed from the chilling details of Gacy's narratives, his defense of his actions and his conviction that he would one day become free. Despite bodies being found in his own house, Gacy's confidence in his innocence is indeed something to reckon with.

Joe Berlinger, the mastermind behind this true-crime documentary anthology, has done a brilliant job with Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. Structured neatly in a linear fashion, the three-episode docuseries charts how Gacy emerged as a prime suspect and how all his nefarious activities were unearthed following that.

What happens to John Gacy?

Divided into three episodes, the first episode of Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes starts off with the disappearance of a young boy named Rob Priest. This propped open the Pandora's box of crimes of s*xual nature as well as murders that John Gacy had committed.

Targeted as the prime suspect in Rob's disappearance, the police eventually unearthed enough evidence to get search warrants for Gacy's house. What follows is a dark tale of how Gacy had abducted, abused and murdered young boys and buried them around his residence.

The second episode delves into how the police recovered 33 bodies from Gacy's house, which helped convict Gacy of first-degree murders. With every passing minute, the documentary gets darker as Gacy admits to the killings and shares his emotions, or lack of it, regarding the crimes he had committed.

The final episode concludes the series with the arrest of John Gacy and his trial, which eventually ended in him receiving the death sentence. He was finally executed in 1994 not long after the case of Rob Priest was closed.

To this date, a number of bodies unearthed from Gacy's basement remains unidentified. Catch Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes now on Netflix.

