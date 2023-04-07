What is hormone replacement therapy for men? Chris Tyson transition explored as MrBeast crew member opens up on gender journey

American YouTuber Chris Tyson revealed online that they are undergoing hormone replacement therapy. On April 6, 2023, the 26-year-old star took to their Twitter handle to share their major life alteration. While replying to a user @luhblix, who shared two pictures of Tyson, they said:

"HRT, and it’s only been 2 months"

One of the pictures from the post was a screengrab of the YouTuber from their latest video, which seemingly showed a changed appearance.

As per Body Logic MD, hormone replacement therapy for men is a medical treatment for guys who have an imbalance of hormones. HRT works by replenishing hormones that are usually low or out of balance. This lets men keep their hormone levels at a healthy level and feel more like themselves again.

Hormonal changes in men can be caused by several conditions like reduced testosterone produced due to age, illness, or the surroundings. HRT has been shown to help men get their hormones back in balance, which improves their physical and mental health.

Chris Tyson cleared their stance on hormone replacement therapy in men

In another tweet made from Chris Tyson's alternative account, @Christhealtgod, on Twitter, the 26-year-old responded to a user clarifying their stance on gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy. The user suggested that the Republicans are trying to "erase" the transgender community.

To this, they shared that HRT saved their life and that people should be allowed to make decisions about their bodies.

“Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives. The hurdles gnc [gender non-conforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

Chris Tyson @Christhealtgod Melanie D'Arrigo @DarrigoMelanie

Hair transplants are gender affirming care.

Breast implants are gender affirming care.

Treating low testosterone in straight men is gender affirming care.



Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies

In another tweet from their alt account, Chris Tyson shared that they were relieved to see people take something positive from their recent revelation. They also added that they would be talking about their journey in the future.

Chris Tyson @Christhealtgod It makes everything so worth it. I’m so excited to have more conversations like this in the future with you all It makes everything so worth it. I’m so excited to have more conversations like this in the future with you all 💜

Chris has previously talked about themselves on social media. Back in 2020, they told people that they were bisexual, further saying that an earlier attempt to cme out when they were teenagers was met with "a lot of criticism from friends and family."

"Just know if the people around you don't love and support you we always will."

Chris Tyson @Christhealtgod Someday I'd like to go into detail about more of this but I'm still very private about it due to things that happened when I tried coming out. I just don't want to be silent about it anymore. Someday I'd like to go into detail about more of this but I'm still very private about it due to things that happened when I tried coming out. I just don't want to be silent about it anymore.

In a follow-up tweet, they added that they had been private about their lives for a long time but don't want to be silent anymore.

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has known Tyson since they were kids. Tyson was in many of MrBeast's early videos, like the one where they wrapped the YouTuber in 100 layers of Saran wrap. Since then, Chris Tyson has become a regular on Donaldson's channel, alongside many of Donaldson's childhood friends, many of whom have gone on to become popular content makers in their own right.

