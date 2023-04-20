What happened to Richard Riordan? Tributes pour in as former LA mayor dies at 92

Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 92. His daughter Patricia Riordan Torrey confirmed the news of his death but no details about Richard's cause of death have been revealed. Riordan was elected the 39th mayor of LA in 1993 and was re-elected in 1997. During his tenure, he helped reshape the city post the 1992 riots and also helped expand the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement addressing Riordan’s death. Bass said that at the time of his death, Riordan was surrounded by his family members, caregivers, friends, and his dogs. Bass added that while Richard Riordan was born in New York, he was always very connected to Los Angeles

Richard Riordan made a fortune while working as an investment banker before getting into politics and becoming a civic and political donor. His promises included a healthier business climate, more police officers, and enhancements in certain basic services.

Former LA mayor Richard Riordan helped rebuild the city's infrastructure after 1994's massive earthquake

Richard Riordan, who was 92 at the time of his death, was a lawyer, businessman, and the former mayor of LA. Riordan was known for his unfiltered way of talking, which according to multiple people, often got him into trouble.

Richard Riordan played an important role in shaping the city during the chain of racial protests and also helped rebuild infrastructure after the massive earthquake hit in 1994.

Richard Riordan began his career as a businessman and later tried his luck in politics. In 1993, he became the 39th mayor of LA, and served two terms and could not serve a third term, and thus left his office in 2001.

The former mayor came into the political scene in 1992 at the age of 62, when Tom Bradley was confirmed to not seek re-election. Riordan won with 54 percent of the vote.

The political situation in the city was quite unstable at the time after the 1992 incident with Rodney King, where an African-American motorist was beaten up by four Caucasian cops. Patrick Range McDonald, a journalist who was a ghost-writer for Riordan’s 2014 memoir, said that the city was out of control and that people didn't feel safe there.

LAPD HQ @LAPDHQ LAPD statement on the passing of former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan LAPD statement on the passing of former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan https://t.co/p4eyqU451p

McDonald further stated that to make the residents feel safer, the former mayor expanded the city's police department to around 10,000 cops.

Riordan played a significant role in reforming the city post the racial riots and the massive earthquake of 1994

Patrick Range McDonald further spoke about Richard Riordan’s contribution to rebuilding the city post the 1994 earthquake. He said that Richard worked night and day, visiting neighborhoods throughout LA, and making sure that people received supplies and health care.

The journalist added that Richard constantly "sounded the theme that Angelenos needed to work together." He noted that while everyone else waited for LA after the riots, to descend into care, residents stuck together with Richard leading the change.

Riordan also took an unconventional approach to reconstructing the Santa Monica Freeway. A loss of around $1 million each day in the city’s economy was recorded when the freeway was closed. Riordan had said:

“This demonstrates what can happen when private sector innovation and market incentives replace business as usual.”

As soon as people found out about Richard's death, they took to social media to pay their tribute. While some called him LA's last best mayor, others spoke about what he did for the city.

Anderson (he/him/él) @AndersonMSSE 🏽 Mayor Richard Riordan (May 1, 1930 – April 19, 2023) was instrumental in founding of 🏽 Mayor Richard Riordan (May 1, 1930 – April 19, 2023) was instrumental in founding of @LAsBEST . We have grown from 10 schools in 1988 to 197 schools today. Thank you Mayor Riordan for your impact and legacy. Love, peace, and strength to the Riordan Family. 🙏🏽 Mayor Richard Riordan (May 1, 1930 – April 19, 2023) was instrumental in founding of @LAsBEST . We have grown from 10 schools in 1988 to 197 schools today. Thank you Mayor Riordan for your impact and legacy. Love, peace, and strength to the Riordan Family. https://t.co/ZImTQ9ddy1

Esotouric's Secret Los Angeles @esotouric R.I.P. Richard Riordan, who bought 9th & Figueroa planning to develop the parcel, but ended up keeping and landmarking the Original Pantry Cafe. The rent controlled apartments in back were demolished for towers. Who will love the Pantry now? R.I.P. Richard Riordan, who bought 9th & Figueroa planning to develop the parcel, but ended up keeping and landmarking the Original Pantry Cafe. The rent controlled apartments in back were demolished for towers. Who will love the Pantry now? https://t.co/jwjKtADZDV

John and Ken @johnandkenshow Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan has died at the age of 92. The city’s last Republican mayor, Riordan was elected in 1993 and served until 2001. He is credited with helping L.A. rebound from the 1992 riots and managing its recovery after the Northridge earthquake. #RIP Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan has died at the age of 92. The city’s last Republican mayor, Riordan was elected in 1993 and served until 2001. He is credited with helping L.A. rebound from the 1992 riots and managing its recovery after the Northridge earthquake. #RIP https://t.co/wvX1auEPbA

Rodger (with a D) @Noz4news Rest in Peace, Richard Riordan.

As Mayor of Los Angeles, you held back the tide of corruption and dystopia for the good of us all. Thanks for your leadership. You'll be missed. Rest in Peace, Richard Riordan. As Mayor of Los Angeles, you held back the tide of corruption and dystopia for the good of us all. Thanks for your leadership. You'll be missed. https://t.co/MD5ILfVUvI

Bambi Olesiuk @4Bambi2 It very sad to wake up and hear that the best mayor LA ha ever had has passed away. I was lucky to have met him. Rest in peace #richardriordan It very sad to wake up and hear that the best mayor LA ha ever had has passed away. I was lucky to have met him. Rest in peace #richardriordan

SkinnyAlly @AllyisBack2022 #LOSANGELES let’s bless this city with a Quake today to show love to #Richardriordan he really made LA after are last quake❣️make it over 6.5 #LOSANGELES let’s bless this city with a Quake today to show love to #Richardriordan he really made LA after are last quake❣️make it over 6.5

People took to Twitter to offer their condolences and remember the former mayor after his death.

Riordan is survived by his wife Elizabeth Gregory, three children Patricia, Mary Elizabeth Riordan, and Kathleen Ann Riordan, a stepdaughter Malia Gregory, three grandchildren, and his sister Betty Hearty.

