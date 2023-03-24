“He took everything from us”: Tristyn Bailey’s sister delivers powerful testimony at Aiden Fucci’s sentencing hearing

A Florida teen, Aiden Fucci, pleaded guilty to killing a 13-year-old cheerleader, Tristyn Bailey, in 2021.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of the murder of a minor which may not be suitable for all readers. Discretion is advised.

Tristyn’s sister spoke at Fucci’s sentencing hearing and mentioned that he didn’t just kill Tristyn, but had taken everything from the family. Aiden Fucci, who was 14 at the time of the murder, reportedly stabbed Bailey around 114 times.

The tragic incident happened two years ago in Florida. The 13-year-old cheerleader’s sisters claimed that they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder after the brutal murder of their sister. Authorities took Aiden Fucci into custody on May 10, 2021, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Shortly after that, he was indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Despite being a minor, Aiden Fucci was tried as an adult. Prosecutors also mentioned that they will seek maximum sentencing for the Florida teenager.

Alexis Bailey said that her family broke the day Aiden Fucci brutally killed her sister Tristyn in 2021

Tristyn Bailey’s sister Alexis gave powerful and intense testimony during Aiden Fucci’s sentencing hearing on Friday. She began by placing an empty jar and then dropped 114 aqua-colored stones into the jar, confirming that each of them made an impact. She said that each of the stones was for the stab wounds her sister had to endure.

Alexis looked at Aiden Fucci from the witness stand and continued:

“Did she see you coming at her with the knife? Or did you stab her while she wasn’t paying attention? Did she scream out for help? Or was she paralyzed in agony?"

She continued:

"Did she cry for my mother? Did she beg you to stop? What were her last words? Did you stay to watch her die? Or did you leave her there in agonizing pain as you ran away? How long did she suffer?”

TruthAndDeliberation @TrthDelibration

#TristynBailey The sentencing of #AidenFucci is scheduled for tomorrow morning, March 24, at 9 a.m. What are your thoughts on how the judge should sentence? Do you believe he can be rehabilitated if given a proper chance? (Remember, no wrong answer. Be respectful to others.) The sentencing of #AidenFucci is scheduled for tomorrow morning, March 24, at 9 a.m. What are your thoughts on how the judge should sentence? Do you believe he can be rehabilitated if given a proper chance? (Remember, no wrong answer. Be respectful to others.) #TristynBailey https://t.co/9HUhtUeLav

Alexis further stated,

“Aiden Fucci didn’t just take Tristyn’s life that day. He took everything from us. Our family’s sense of security, laughs, health, and sense of potential. For us, justice does not exist in this case and closure does not exist in this case. Peace, understanding, and forgiveness will never come.”

The Florida teen pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and confessed that he brutally stabbed then-13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in 2021. It was revealed that Fucci could receive a lifetime imprisonment. Since he was a juvenile in 2021, he would not be awarded the death penalty.

The murder had a strong negative impact on Tristyn's family

Tristyn's siblings said that due to Fucci's brutal actions, they all struggle with self-blame and post-traumatic stress disorder. Tristyn's brother, Teegan, said that he wonders if he could have saved his sister had he stayed up late that night.

He said that had he slept on the couch within earshot of the front door, there was a possibility that his little sister would still be alive. Teegan said that he has lived with that question, that weight, and the guilt since the day he went to wake his sister up on Mother's Day and found her room empty.

Brittney Bailey Russell, Tristyn’s eldest sister took the stand and called Fucci a “coward” and a “ruthless, unremorseful villain.”

Miss B. @bernicelkeller I am in tears listening to Alexis Bailey give her impact statement to the murderer of her sister Tristan. I am in tears listening to Alexis Bailey give her impact statement to the murderer of her sister Tristan. https://t.co/PSKJepapJw

Alexis Bailey claimed that she still has nightmares after the murder in 2021. As had been mentioned before, prosecutors are trying to get the maximum sentence for Fucci.

