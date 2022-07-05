Dateline: The Last Day - What did teen killers Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper say about Cassie Jo Stoddart murder?

The sixth episode of Dateline: The Last Day focuses on the murder of high schooler Cassie Jo Stoddart by her classmates Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper. The official synopsis of the episode on Rotten Tomatoes states:

''A series of mysterious events haunt 16-year-old Cassie Jo Stoddart while housesitting, and days later, she's found stabbed to death; police retrace her last day and uncover a stockpile of evidence pointing right to her killers.''

The killers recorded a video after killing Cassie, wherein they confess to the murder. Read further ahead to find out the important details pertaining to the case ahead of Tuesday's episode.

Dateline: The Last Day: What did Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper do after killing Cassie Jo Stoddart?

Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper brutally stabbed Cassie Jo Stoddart approximately 30 times on the night of September 22, 2006 at her uncle and aunt's residence. After killing her, the two recorded a video in which Draper confesses to the murder. Per the Lad Bible, Draper in the recorded video says:

“I just killed Cassie. We’ve just left her house.''

He further adds:

''I stabbed her in the throat and I saw her lifeless body just… disappear...Dude, I just killed Cassie.''

To this, Adamcik responds:

''I’m shaking.''

The two had earlier come over to the house and watched television with Stoddart and her boyfriend, Matt Beckham, before allegedly leaving to watch a movie in a local theater. They unlocked the basement door before leaving so that they could sneak inside without alerting Beckham and Stoddart. After Beckham left with his mother that night, the two went upstairs and stabbed Cassie in the living room, whose body was discovered by her aunt and uncle two days later.

As the police began looking into the case, they interviewed Stoddart's boyfriend Matt Beckham, who told them that Adamcik and Draper were at Stoddart's uncle's house the same night. Police later arrested Adamcik and Draper, who blamed each other during interrogation. Draper initially told authorities he did not stab Stoddart, although he admitted he was in the same room with Adamcik. He later allegedly claimed that he was forced by Adamcik to kill Stoddart.

However, a videotape in which the two were planning Stoddart's murder in advance seemed to prove they were both guilty of the murder. The police also found several other incriminating pieces of evidence like clothes, masks, and weapons used to commit the murder.

Dateline: The Last Day: What happened at the Cassie Jo Stoddart murder trial?

laura @lauraboxd 7. Cassie Jo Stoddart

This one is so heartbreaking. Cassie was murdered by two boys she considered friends simply because they wanted to murder someone. They had picked Cassie and filmed themselves talking to her on the morning of the day they killed her (pictured below) (cont) 7. Cassie Jo StoddartThis one is so heartbreaking. Cassie was murdered by two boys she considered friends simply because they wanted to murder someone. They had picked Cassie and filmed themselves talking to her on the morning of the day they killed her (pictured below) (cont) https://t.co/kLFWPseG1G

Per Deseret News, the prosecution team claimed that Draper was partly inspired by the killers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, who were responsible for the Columbine High School massacre. Adamcik, on the other hand, was allegedly inspired by the horror movie series, Scream.

The two were ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 2007. They received mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole, along with an additional 30 years to life for the conspiracy to commit murder charge.

You can watch Dateline: The Last Day - The Case of Cassie Jo Stoddart on Peacock on July 8, 2022.

