What happened to Mollie Tibbetts? Dateline: The Last Day to revisit final moments of Iowa girl

Dateline: The Last Day, a brand new spin-off true-crime show from the top-rated series Dateline, is all set to revisit and explore the heart-wrenching murder case of Mollie Tibbetts in the premiere episode on June 14 (Tuesday), 2022, exclusively on the famous streaming platform Peacock.

Episode 1 will chronicle the spine-chilling story of how the life of a 20-year-old Iowa girl, Mollie Tibbetts, was cut short when she went out for just a peaceful jog.

The official synopsis for Episode 1 says:

"A month after Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance in Iowa, investigators discover surveillance video that captured a blurred image of Mollie jogging while being followed by a mysterious black car."

Since the official trailer for Dateline: The Last Day was dropped by Peacock on May 1, 2022, fans of Dateline have been eagerly waiting to see how the hair-raising and quite heartbreaking murder case of Mollie Tibbetts will unfold.

So, without further ado, let's dig deep and find out about what happened to Iowa girl Mollie Tibbetts ahead of Episode 1 of Dateline: The Last Day premiere.

Know all about what happened to Mollie Tibbetts before Episode 1 of Dateline: The Last Day arrives on Peacock

Who was Mollie Tibbetts, and what happened to her?

A still from the official trailer for Dateline: The Last Day (Image Via Peacock/YouTube)

Originally from San Francisco, California, Mollie Cecilia Tibbetts, daughter of Laura Calderwood and Rob Tibbetts, was a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. She reportedly moved to Iowa with her two siblings and mother, Laura Tibbetts.

On July 18, 2018, Mollie reportedly went for a peaceful jog that day near her house in Brooklyn, Iowa, right before she disappeared.

A month after her disappearance, it was discovered by police that she was reportedly abducted on her way to jog and brutally murdered by a man named Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who was 24 years of age at the time.

Her cold-blooded killer, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, later on, August 21, reportedly led the police to Mollie's body, which was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County. Reportedly, on May 28, 2021, Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder of Mollie Cecilia Tibbetts.

On August 30, 2021, Rivera received a life sentence in prison without parole for the cold-blooded murder of 20-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

A still from the official trailer for Dateline: The Last Day (Image Via Peacock/YouTube)

Reportedly, Judge Joel Yates, who gave Rivera's sentence of life in prison, said:

"Mr. Bahena Rivera, you and you alone forever changed the lives of those who loved Mollie Tibbetts."

Laura Calderwood, the victim's mother, said in the courtroom, addressing Cristhian Bahena Rivera:

"Mollie was a young woman who simply wanted to go for a quiet run on the evening of July 18 and you chose to violently and sadistically end that life,...Because of your actions Mr. Rivera, I will never get to see my daughter become a mother."

A promotional poster for Dateline: The Last Day (Image Via YouTube/Google)

Dateline: The Last Day Episode 1, exploring and depicting the tragic murder case of an Iowa University student, Mollie Cecilia Tibbetts, is all set to arrive on June 14 (Tuesday), 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service Peacock. Don't forget to watch it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far