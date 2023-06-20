Create

Does TXT’s Taehyun have a secret Instagram account? Eagle- eyed MOAs suspect after the singer posts a cropped image online

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Jun 20, 2023 18:46 GMT
Featuring Taehyun (Image via Bighit Entertainment)
On June 19, 2023, TXT’s Taehyun took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he congratulated leader Soobin for launching his personal Instagram handle. He shared a screenshot where he seemingly tried to crop the bottom of the screenshot, showcasing Soonbin's Instagram account.

Fans are suspecting that Taehyun has a secret Instagram account. In the screenshot, it was confirmed that he was using TXT's official account, but when an individual has multiple accounts on a device, a small red dot is available at the bottom of the profile so that an individual can swipe from one account to another.

As stated before, the idol has seemingly cropped the bottom of the screenshot so that he can hide his secret Instagram account. Fans are somewhat convinced among themselves that he also has a personal Instagram account but is reluctant to show it to them now.

taehyun now cropped his instagram screenshot like we all know you used to have that red dot underneath. someday he might come out you all https://t.co/5Pcck8JyAQ

MOA's are becoming detectives to find out the secret account of TXT's Taehyun

Taehyun congratulating Soobin (Image via Weverse)
As TXT's Taehyun congratulated leader Soobin for the launch of his personal Instagram account, fans have been digging around to find out the former's personal account. They have taken a pledge to do whatever it takes to find out about his personal account, be it investigating the screenshot he has uploaded or keeping a close eye on his activities. Fans are undoubtedly sure that he will soon introduce his account, as the idol is very active on Weverse, sharing a variety of photos.

Many fans are praying that he will soon launch his personal Instagram account so that they can follow him and enjoy the pictures he will be posting. On Weverse, the member is known for posting several pictures of himself, places, animals, and everything he visits. Fans are stating that now that two members, including Soobin and Yeonjun, have their personal Instagram accounts, other members will soon follow them.

Taehyun instagram feed would go crazy https://t.co/bk8rICd2xL
i feel like hueningkai and taehyun will open instagram accs next and then beomgyu’s gonna have to open one even if he doesn’t want to cause 4/5 already did and then he’ll just never post 😭 his pfp’s fr gonna look like this and his dn’s gonna be TXT BEOMGYU https://t.co/p5kGzwqjUQ
#TAEHYUN was give announcement about their hyungs instagram account on weverse. Taehyun, it's your turn next!!! @TXT_members https://t.co/yfbNe3BOgo
and if taehyun creates an instagram account then what??? 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 we get more photos like these ???? no i am not ready https://t.co/yL3AAIlf6p
So taehyun is using txt instagram 😭 https://t.co/S0OFXsWgQp
taehyun would love posting photo dumps on instagram..
The world isn't ready for Taehyun to open an Instagram THIS MAN IS CRAZY https://t.co/FqAUM2AzMS

Needless to say, MOAs have been requesting on social media that Taehyun launch his Instagram soon, as have other members of the group as well.

In other news, he was recently spotted at a club with a beer in his hand. The idol's presence at a club brought different reactions from domestic and international fans. While the latter criticized him, the former fans were concerned about the place he was visiting, as the club looked monotonous and they felt the idol wasn't enjoying himself.

TXT's Taehyun made his official debut with the group on March 4, 2019

어제 오늘 모아들 그리고 같이 즐겨주신 모든 팬분들 정말 감사합니다!! 덕분에 행복한 시간이었습니다❣️#태현 #TAEHYUN https://t.co/B2tKVSJTkr

The idol was unveiled as the fourth member of Big Hit Entertainment's newest boy group, TXT, in January 2019. He officially debuted with the group on March 4, 2019, through their debut mini album, The Dream Chapter: Star.

On January 4, 2021, an announcement was made regarding the idol and his fellow group member Hueningkai hosting the EBS Radio show Listen. They fulfilled the role of hosts from January 10, 2021, until May 2, 2021.

In 2022, Taehyun, along with his group member Yeonjun, collaborated on American singer Salem Ilese's most recent single, titled PS5, which was featured on her latest EP, Unsponsored Content.

TXT is currently on their second world tour, ACT:SWEET MIRAGE, and will conclude the tour on August 13, 2023, in Bulacan.

