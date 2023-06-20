Does TXT’s Taehyun have a secret Instagram account? Eagle- eyed MOAs suspect after the singer posts a cropped image online

On June 19, 2023, TXT’s Taehyun took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he congratulated leader Soobin for launching his personal Instagram handle. He shared a screenshot where he seemingly tried to crop the bottom of the screenshot, showcasing Soonbin's Instagram account.
Fans are suspecting that Taehyun has a secret Instagram account. In the screenshot, it was confirmed that he was using TXT's official account, but when an individual has multiple accounts on a device, a small red dot is available at the bottom of the profile so that an individual can swipe from one account to another.
As stated before, the idol has seemingly cropped the bottom of the screenshot so that he can hide his secret Instagram account. Fans are somewhat convinced among themselves that he also has a personal Instagram account but is reluctant to show it to them now.
MOA's are becoming detectives to find out the secret account of TXT's Taehyun
As TXT's Taehyun congratulated leader Soobin for the launch of his personal Instagram account, fans have been digging around to find out the former's personal account. They have taken a pledge to do whatever it takes to find out about his personal account, be it investigating the screenshot he has uploaded or keeping a close eye on his activities. Fans are undoubtedly sure that he will soon introduce his account, as the idol is very active on Weverse, sharing a variety of photos.
Many fans are praying that he will soon launch his personal Instagram account so that they can follow him and enjoy the pictures he will be posting. On Weverse, the member is known for posting several pictures of himself, places, animals, and everything he visits. Fans are stating that now that two members, including Soobin and Yeonjun, have their personal Instagram accounts, other members will soon follow them.
Needless to say, MOAs have been requesting on social media that Taehyun launch his Instagram soon, as have other members of the group as well.
In other news, he was recently spotted at a club with a beer in his hand. The idol's presence at a club brought different reactions from domestic and international fans. While the latter criticized him, the former fans were concerned about the place he was visiting, as the club looked monotonous and they felt the idol wasn't enjoying himself.
TXT's Taehyun made his official debut with the group on March 4, 2019
The idol was unveiled as the fourth member of Big Hit Entertainment's newest boy group, TXT, in January 2019. He officially debuted with the group on March 4, 2019, through their debut mini album, The Dream Chapter: Star.
On January 4, 2021, an announcement was made regarding the idol and his fellow group member Hueningkai hosting the EBS Radio show Listen. They fulfilled the role of hosts from January 10, 2021, until May 2, 2021.
In 2022, Taehyun, along with his group member Yeonjun, collaborated on American singer Salem Ilese's most recent single, titled PS5, which was featured on her latest EP, Unsponsored Content.
TXT is currently on their second world tour, ACT:SWEET MIRAGE, and will conclude the tour on August 13, 2023, in Bulacan.