"I wish he listed his high school job": Barack Obama's LinkedIn profile sends the internet into a frenzy

Former American President Barack Obama is trending on Twitter, and it's not for any political reasons but for his LinkedIn profile. People were amused at the ex-president's profile which listed in detail his college and university education and his work experience, which of course, included the President of the United States of America.

Netizens were pleasantly surprised at the fact that Barack Obama actually had a LinkedIn profile. People were swept away at seeing an ex-president use the app like every other normal professional. Netizens joked about the long gap after his last gig, which was as the President, and exclaimed why such a person would need a LinkedIn when he had an entire Wikipedia page. One user said:

Some people had a few suggestions for Obama's LinkedIn profile (Image via Twitter/@SlebowSays)

Barack Obama's LinkedIn profile is also not just for a namesake, as the President posts on his profile occasionally. The latest post on his profile was made two weeks ago and contained Barack Obama's 2023 summer playlist.

The ex-president's playlist featured a wide variety of artists, including Drake, SZA, Ice Spice, Leonard Cohen, The Rolling Stones, Nicki Minaj, and The Pretenders.

Obama's summer playlist (Image via LinkedIn/Barack Obama)

Obama also released his summer reading list, which featured prominent authors like Mathew Desmond, S.A. Cosby, David Grann, Dennis Lehane, and Tiffany Clark Harrison, among others.

Obama's summer reading list (Image via LinkedIn/Barack Obama)

Netizens joke about the gap in Barack Obama's work experience

On August 2, Twitter user @SlebowSays posted about the ex-president's LinkedIn profile. The tweet went viral and amassed over 2.8 million views. Underneath the @SlebowSays tweet, netizens expressed their surprise at Obama's LinkedIn profile.

The common question was why the ex-president needed a LinkedIn profile in the first place. Netizens also noticed a LinkedIn error, where the website rounded up his term as President to eight years and one month, whereas, in reality, he had served exactly eight years as the President.

Most of the comments underneath the tweet were jokes regarding the ex-president's occupation gap from 2008 to 2009, from when he was a senator to when he was President, and from when he was President to the present day.

Netizens joked about how some companies took those gaps seriously and hoped that Obama, who has seemingly been out of work for a while, would get employed soon. Here are some of the reactions:

Milly🎲 @Hoodie_Milly @SlebowSays Why does he need a linked in? If your resume is on Wikipedia you don't need one

Evelyn (I am permanent) @EvelynofTroy @SlebowSays I feel like if you used to be a fairly well-liked president you can probably just walk into a place and they'll hire you, right?

@ [email protected] @SteamboatHedgie @SlebowSays Really bugs me that his term is exactly 8 years to the minute, and he filled it out correctly, and LinkedIn rounds it up to 8y 1mo

Wendy 🍒 @cherriesandgin @SlebowSays Why does LinkedIn think he was president for an extra month?

kimberly ❤️‍🔥 @kimberlycaritas @SlebowSays "I don't see anything after 2017. Can you explain that gap in your resume?"

katie @katefeetie @SlebowSays having an amazing time imagining him applying for a job and his prospective employer being like “hmmm idk, what does his linkedin say”

Brent @brentschmidt @SlebowSays Sorry, job requires at least 12 years of being a President of a country.

Real American @reinsteind @SlebowSays Sorry. We're looking for somebody with 10 years of presidential experience.

� @_DMR @SlebowSays Seems like he’s been out of work for awhile, hope he’s able to find something

an bitch. @thissucksbruv @SlebowSays mr obama sir could you explain this gap in your resume?

Iambe 🌻🦕 @iambe_rmd @SlebowSays Prospective employers like "but what RECENT experience do you have"

All about the former President's LinkedIn profile

In his LinkedIn profile picture, Barack Obama uses a picture of himself from when he was the President. His cover image is a picture of him and his wife. "Former President of the United States of America" is the headline of Obama's profile which has 2,757,803 followers at the time of writing this article. His about section simply states,

"Dad, husband, President, citizen."

Under work experience, he has enlisted four previous jobs. On the top is his most recent job as the 44th president of the United States. Next came his experience as a United States senator, from 2005 to 2008, about which he wrote:

"In the U.S. Senate, I sought to focus on tackling the challenges of a globalized, 21st century world with fresh thinking and a politics that no longer settles for the lowest common denominator."

The Former president's only listed interest is the Obama Foundation

He also wrote about his time as a state senator in the Illinois State Senate.

"Proudly representing the 13th District on Chicago's south side."

He further mentioned his tenure as the Senior Lecturer in Law at the University of Chicago Law School, a post he held for 11 years from 1993. Under the education section, he lists his time at Harvard University, Columbia University, and Occidental College.