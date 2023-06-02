"Became the president as a side hustle" - Fans hilariously react to Barack Obama's dream job to become NBA player

Barack Obama had a very successful run as a politican as he is the fifth-youngest person ever to become President of the United States of America. While Obama spent the maximum eight years in office, that was not his career path of choice. The 44th President recently revealed that he dreamed of an NBA career while growing up. In a clip shared to his Instagram to promote his upcoming Netflix show Working: What We Do All Day, Obama stated:

"As a kid, I'd tell adults that my dream job was to be an architect, but secretly I was convinced I'd be an NBA player. I had no hops."

Check out Barack Obama's comments on playing in the NBA below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What did fans say in response to Barack Obama's dream job?

While Barack Obama may have the best basketball game of any United States President, he certainly was not skilled enough to reach the NBA. Basketball fans took to Twitter to respond to his childhood dream. @YngVitoCorleone stated:

"Bro became the president as a side hustle"

@playbyplaybark claimed he wouldn't have stood a chance against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, although not many actual players did either:

"Would have been cooked by Kareem"

@HoYouFatWrld compared the former president to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic:

"Didn’t stop Jokic"

@LADODGERGANG and @nigelxaaron both shared a similar dream, responding:

"He just like me"

"relatable"

@Yunka_mack claimed that he had the jumping ability but lacked the height:

"Me and him both but I had the hoops just no height 😂"

@JovialSports alleged that he would have been a G League player:

"I have no disrespect for Obama but he’d probably be playing for the Greensboro Swarm"

@oneinterlude likely exaggerated a bit by claiming he'd get the best of Magic Johnson:

"would’ve bodied prime magic"

@CHIEFADOLETWITT instead envisioned Obama teaming up with Abdul-Jabbar and Johnson, stating:

"We'd have loved to see him in a @Lakers jerseys lol

@CoopXMoore suggested that the former president is better than Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry:

"He’s better than curry"

@RockChalkJayfan just wanted to see the former presidents shooting stroke:

"I need to see Obama shoot the ball."

@knickskaiszn and @bgsteeze made jokes pertaining to the United States reputation for using bombs, stating:

"You still had plenty of “30 bombs” as president"

"He played with the wrong Rockets"

Check out some of the best responses to Barack Obama below:

Pep @YngVitoCorleone @LegionHoops @hola Bro became the president as a side hustle @LegionHoops @hola Bro became the president as a side hustle

Yunka @Yunka_mack @LegionHoops @hola Me and him both but I had the hoops just no height @LegionHoops @hola Me and him both but I had the hoops just no height 😂

Jovial @JovialSports @LegionHoops @hola I have no disrespect for Obama but he’d probably be playing for the Greensboro Swarm @LegionHoops @hola I have no disrespect for Obama but he’d probably be playing for the Greensboro Swarm

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes