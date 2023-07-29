Former US President Barack Obama hits the golf course after death of longtime personal chef

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife were seen out of their $12 million property after a long time since the death of their longtime personal chef.

Obama's wife, Michelle, was spotted at Farm Neck Country Club playing tennis with a few acquaintances or maybe friends. Meanwhile, Obama was spotted at the members-only Vineyard Golf Club, hitting a few golf balls.

A Twitter user named Collin Rugg shared images of Barak Obama and Michelle Obama having their time out at a Golf course and Tennis court, respectively.

"Tafari was a beloved part of our family" - Barack Obama pays homage and remembers his longtime chef after his unfortunate death

The Obama family's longtime chef, Tafari Campbell, was found dead somewhere near their sprawling Martha’s Vineyard Estate. It is speculated that he met with an accident when he was on a paddle board and drowned at Great Edgartown Pond,last Sunday night.

As per the local Massachusetts police, he was not alone; however, they did not disclose the identity of the other individual.

In a statement after the death of Tafari Campbell, 45, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama paid homage to their longtime chef, who had been serving them since their White House days.

As quoted by the Guardian, the couple said:

"Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."

The statement also mentioned how Barack Obama and his wife asked Tafari Campbell to accompany them when they were leaving the White House after the former US President completed his term.

The statement read:

"That's why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone."

The Obama family's statement said that they grieve for the loss of their longtime personal chef. Tafari Campbell had a wife named Sherise and twin boys, Xavier and Savin.

The couple wrote:

"Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin – in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man."

Barack Obama was the 44th US President, serving from 2009 to 2017. He was from the Democratic Party and was the first African-American President of the country.

He was succeeded by the Republican Party's Donald Trump, who served until 2021 and was succeeded by current US President Joe Biden.