Why is Donald Trump in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Many celebrities, sports personalities, and politicians have been added to the WWE Hall of Fame, one of them is Donald Trump. However, his addition may have been bizarre since he's not exactly a wrestler and is not really liked by many.

The 45th President of the United States has always been a big fan of the Stamford-based promotion, but he only got involved with the product in 2007. He and Vince McMahon engaged in a RAW segment at the beginning of the year, which later led to an interesting match setup for WrestleMania 23, where the losers had to shave their hair.

Dubbed the Battle of the Billionaires, Trump backed Bobby Lashley in his match against Umaga, who was supported by McMahon. Since the pick of the latter lost the match, the politician shaved Vince's hair.

The two men met again in 2009 wherein Trump bought WWE. He then proceeded to schedule a championship match against Randy Orton and Triple H for the main event and promised fans in attendance that they would receive a full refund. Unfortunately, for fans, their celebration didn't last long as Vince bought the company back for double the price.

Due to Donald Trump's participation and continuous support for the company, he was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2013. The 76-year-old's friendship with the former chairman was also a major factor, who even inducted him during the ceremony.

Former WWE writer reveals the time Vince McMahon reportedly got mad at Donald Trump

It's no secret that the two men are business associates and longtime friends. It may have seemed like they always got along with each other, but that wasn't always the case.

While on the Talk is Jericho podcast, former WWE writer Court Bauer revealed that McMahon got mad at Donald Trump during their RAW segment leading up to WrestleMania 23. Court shared that the Chairman was mad that the Hall of Famer was wearing a big jacket, which made the former look small.

"And it was cold, and Donald Trump has that big winter jacket... Afterwards, we're in the limo and Vince is just livid. They get along great, but there's that kindred spirit thing with them and everything. He felt like Donald had intentionally showed him up. He's like, 'Did you see that? He was wearing that jacket. Clearly his shoulder pad was stuffed to look bigger. It's ridiculous.' And he was really hot about Trump trying to look bigger than him," said Bauer.

