Vince McMahon has brought in numerous celebrities to WWE over the years, and one of the most prominent ones in recent years was Donald Trump. Trump, the current US President, is in real-life good friends with McMahon as the two had a working relationship for a long time.

Donald Trump and Vince McMahon had a feud titled Battle of the Billionaires, which culminated in a match featuring each of their representatives at WrestleMania 23.

Former WWE writer Court Bauer was a recent guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he opened up about that feud from 2007.

Why Vince McMahon was angry with Donald Trump backstage in WWE

Bauer revealed that Vince McMahon was angry with Trump after a segment on WWE television as McMahon alleged that Trump tried to look bigger than him by sporting a thicker jacket.

"Donald Trump was there doing the angle with Vince, and one night, we're doing some sort of in-ring deal with Trump and Vince. And it was cold, and Donald Trump has that big winter jacket.

"Afterwards, we're in the limo and Vince is just livid. They get along great, but there's that kindred spirit thing with them and everything. He felt like Donald had intentionally showed him up. He's like, 'Did you see that? He was wearing that jacket. Clearly his shoulder pad was stuffed to look bigger. It's ridiculous.' And he was really hot about Trump trying to look bigger than him." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Vince McMahon felt that the future US President was intentionally trying to make him look small.

In the feud that culminated at WrestleMania 23, Vince McMahon's representative, Umaga, lost to current WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley, who was representing Trump. The stipulation for the match meant that the loser's head must be shaved off, and Vince McMahon's head was shaved off by Lashley, Trump, and special guest referee and McMahon's former arch-nemesis, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 in the celebrity wing. The US President has a good relationship with Vince McMahon, and the latter was even invited to a meeting with Trump earlier this year.