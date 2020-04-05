Donald Trump has a meeting with Vince McMahon; Possible return date of live audience revealed

United States President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump has had a meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, UFC President Dana White as well as the heads of NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, Nascar, and PGA to talk about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to an ESPN report, Trump said in the conference call with these heads of various sports bodies that he hopes to have audiences back in arenas and stadiums by August or September later this year.

Here is what President Trump's statement said following his meeting with major sports Presidents:

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke by telephone with commissioners of major league sports to discuss the all-of-America response to COVID-19. The President recognized the good work being done by many teams and players to care for their communities, workforces, and fan bases across the Nation. The commissioners thanked President Trump for his national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry. President Trump encouraged them to continue to support their fellow Americans during this challenging time."

Earlier this week, Trump revealed that he hoped fans would be allowed to throng stadiums by August.

“We’re not going to have to have separation for the rest of our time on the planet. It would be great if we could have stadiums full by August."

WWE's next big PPV after this weekend's WrestleMania 36 is SummerSlam, which is set to take place on August 23, 2020. Two PPVs are scheduled to happen between WrestleMania 36 and SummerSlam - Money in the Bank and Extreme Rules, but we aren't quite sure if they will take place considering the current situation in the United States.

WWE have had to move all their weekly shows - RAW, SmackDown and NXT, to the Performance Center, with Superstars performing in an empty Performance Center over the last few weeks. They have also had to move WrestleMania 36 to the Performance Center, for the very first time, as well as have it at off-site locations.

WWE pre-taped all their WrestleMania 36 matches last week, and the state of Florida, which is where the Performance Center is situated in, has gone under lockdown with stay at home orders issued. There's no indication as to what WWE will do for future RAW, SmackDown and NXT shows after WrestleMania 36, with only the RAW after WrestleMania 36 reportedly taped.