"Proficient swimmer": Tafari Campbell drowning death while paddleboarding comes under scrutiny 

Netizens are questioning news reports that claimed that Tafari Campbell died from a paddleboarding accident. The 45-year-old worked as a personal chef to former US president Barack Obama. He unfortunately died during his recent Martha’s Vineyard trip. Internet users are finding it hard to believe that he died from the water sport considering his proficiency in swimming.

Tafari Campbell was visiting the Massachusetts island from his Virginia home. On Sunday, he went missing in the Edgartown Great Pond waters. Police endlessly searched for the food connoisseur until they received a called about a male paddleboarder who had reportedly “gone into the water.” The police announced that they were told that Campbell:

“appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged.”

Their statement went on to add that Tafari Campbell was accompanied by another person who “observed him go under the water.”

The chef’s body was found eight feet underwater. It was also noted that he was not wearing a life jacket.

Law enforcement announced that the Obama family were not present at their residence at the time of Campbell’s accident.

Since news of Campbell’s passing broke online, netizens are finding it difficult to believe that he died from a paddleboarding incident as his Instagram account proved that he was a “proficient swimmer.”

Netizens scrutinize Tafari Campbell’s shocking passing

Trending Politics’ co-owner and investor, Collin Rugg took to Twitter to reveal that Tafari Campbell was an experienced swimmer, so it is peculiar that he died from drowning. The platform user revealed that Campbell has shared on Instagram that he was keen about swimming and fitness. Rugg noted:

“Campbell’s ‘Fitness’ highlight on Instagram shows him practicing backstroke, freestyle, recording a 40 minute swim workout with his Apple watch and even benching 315. Campbell clearly took very good care of himself in the kitchen and the gym.”

Campbell, Obama's personal chef, tragically drowned in 8 feet of water after a paddleboarding accident according to authorities.



Twitter user @JordanSchatchtel also noted that Campbell did not know how to swim in 2017. However, he trained since then and became a stronger swimmer as proved above.

He drowned last night in Martha's Vineyard while reportedly out paddle boarding with an unnamed person. Unclear why they couldn't help him out in 8 feet of water.



Many found it strange how he sadly drowned despite being a practiced swimmer. A few comments online read:

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit had announced that Campbell’s death remains under investigation however, it appeared to be an accident.

Barack and Michelle Obama release statement following Tafari Campbell’s demise

Barack and Michelle Obama released their official statement with CNN and revealed that they had met the food expert when he worked as a sous chef at the White House. They added:

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House- creative and passionate about food and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

They went on to share their condolences with Campbell’s family. He was married to his wife Sherise and was the father of twin boys- Xavier and Savin.