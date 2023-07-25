"Isn't the first time": White House Chef Tafari Campbell conspiracy emerges as internet draws comparisons with Walter Scheib

Barack Obama’s personal chef Tafari Campbell, who served in the White House during his presidency, died over the weekend near the former president’s Martha’s Vineyard home. On Sunday, he went missing while paddleboarding and the following day his lifeless body was discovered at the local Edgartown Great Pond.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama were not at home when the incident occurred but shared their statement with The Guardian saying that Campbell was a “beloved part of our family.” They also shared how they first met him at the White House and their association continued long after ex-President Obama left his office.

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter,” said the couple.

They further added:

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray



On Sunday evening, Martha’s Vineyard police and fire agencies responded to a… pic.twitter.com/XmhppWlukt The death of Obama’s personal chef, Tafari Campbell, a trained swimmer who drowned in a shallow pond outside the Obama family home while paddle boarding, is strange. What do you think really happened?On Sunday evening, Martha’s Vineyard police and fire agencies responded to a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While the Obamas can’t grieve enough at the loss of their personal chef, netizens took the news of Tafari Campbell’s death rather strangely. In fact, as soon as the news surfaced on social media, people pointed out how this wasn’t the first time that a White House chef died by drowning.

Earlier, in 2015, Chef Walter Scheib too succumbed to drowning in New Mexico. Back then, he was the head chef hired by First Lady Hillary Clinton, wife of President Bill Clinton.

Conspiracy theories have been widespread ever since with netizens comparing the deaths of the two White House chefs. One user even commented on Twitter, sharing a 2015 news clipping of Walter Scheib’s demise from the Insider:

A netizen insinuating that White House chefs have a history of dying by drowning. (Image via Twitter/impepe.eth)

“Nothing to see here”: Netizens compare the deaths of Tafari Campbell and Walter Scheib as conspiracies go wild

The 45-year-old former White House chef went missing on Sunday evening near the Obamas’ Massachusetts residence. Since then, police had been searching for him after receiving a 911 call from a fellow paddleboarder saying “a male paddleboarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged.”

Unfortunately, Chef Tafari Campbell did not resurface and the search and rescue party found his drowned body on Monday from the Edgartown Great Pond, roughly 100 feet from the shore at a depth of eight feet.

The Dumfries native was employed by the Obamas as their personal chef and was visiting them from his home in Virginia. However, they were not present at the time of the tragedy.

Interestingly, Campbell’s body had no lifejacket on when it was recovered. Currently, the Massachusetts State Police Department is investigating the death, but it is presumed that it was an unfortunate accident and nothing more.

Collin Rugg @CollinRugg



Campbell, Obama's personal chef, tragically drowned in 8 feet of water after a paddleboarding accident according to authorities.



Campbell's 'Fitness'… pic.twitter.com/M0LAm48anM NEW: Video footage from Tafari Campbell's Instagram page shows he was a proficient swimmer and took fitness very seriously.Campbell, Obama's personal chef, tragically drowned in 8 feet of water after a paddleboarding accident according to authorities.Campbell's 'Fitness'… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

However, Twitteratti thinks it is kind of similar to White House Chef Walter Scheib’s death who served President Clinton and also died from drowning in New Mexico. Not only that but the internet users have dug out video footage of Tafari Campbell showing him as a seasoned swimmer.

In fact, his ‘Fitness’ highlights on Instagram show him practicing backstroke, freestyle, and other kinds of swimming strokes for a continued 40-minute swim workout.

This has netizens believe that there may have been some conspiracy behind Tafari Campbell’s demise; as his drowning seemed rather impossible.

At the same time, they have drawn out comparisons between the death of the two White House chefs, stating that it “looks like a pattern.” Others speculate that the chef’s death may have possible ties to the former President. Here are some of the wild comments online:

Reed Cooper @ReedMCooper Barack Obama's White House chef, Tafari Campbell, wasn't the first White House chef to die by drowning.



In 2015, it was determined that a White House chef who was hired by then First Lady Hillary Clinton, Walter Scheib, also died by drowning...



Nothing to see here!

Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives @dom_lucre



The pond was 8 Ft. and the call was made from the Obama’s house, Jack Smith claims he will indict Trump tomorrow.… pic.twitter.com/9mDHxA3nVz I don’t know what President Obama had Tafari Campbell cooking but it had to be important for Tafari to be pronounced dead before he even touched that paddle boat.The pond was 8 Ft. and the call was made from the Obama’s house, Jack Smith claims he will indict Trump tomorrow.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

LIZ CROKIN @LizCrokin Barack Obama’s chef, Tafari Campbell, who allegedly died by drowning first worked in the George W. Bush White House before Obama was sworn in. He remained as a chef at the White House during both of Obama’s two terms as President. After Obama’s second term, Campbell continued to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/Ml3znK0oTm " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/Ml3znK0oTm" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/Ml3znK0oTm" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/Ml3znK0oTm

DC_Draino @DC_Draino We’ve now learned the man who drowned while paddleboarding in front of Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate was Tafari Campbell, their sous chef in the White House and current personal chef, but this raises some important questions:



Who else was with him? A 2nd paddleboarder was… pic.twitter.com/JK6xYoh7yA We’ve now learned the man who drowned while paddleboarding in front of Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate was Tafari Campbell, their sous chef in the White House and current personal chef, but this raises some important questions:Who else was with him? A 2nd paddleboarder was… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ @AwakenedOutlaw



We know this b/c his digital footprint was scrubbed off of social media in record time.



Read that again. #TafariCampbell 's death has absolutely no connection to Obama other than being his chef.We know this b/c his digital footprint was scrubbed off of social media in record time.Read that again.

The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 @The_Trump_Train



Our prayers go out to Tafari Campbell and his family.



Does anyone else find it strange that anyone that gets close with the… WOW - The paddleboarder who “drowned” near Barack Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate has been identified as Tafari Campbell, the Obamas’ personal chef.Our prayers go out to Tafari Campbell and his family.Does anyone else find it strange that anyone that gets close with the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Trump Girl!🇺🇸 @jacqueline_m19



Oh that's right - Nothing to see here!!! This is Obama's home on Martha's Vineyard and where Tafari Campbell (Obama's ex-Chef) drowned in 8 feet of water. Does anyone know the height of Tafari Campbell? If this man was 6' then this clearly doesn't make any sense. 🤔Oh that's right - Nothing to see here!!! pic.twitter.com/1XkNnxWJ7b

Pamela Hensley 🇺🇸🎥 @PamelaHensley22 Why are the Obamas putting out the narrative that Tafari Campbell didn't know how to swim when I just saw video of him swimming like a fish? This smells.

Sous Chef Tafari Campbell worked for nearly a decade at the White House, first during George W. Bush's time and later during Barack Obama’s two-term presidency in Washington D.C.

During his time there, he helped create some of the most famous presidential recipes, one of which included Barack’s favorite honey ale beer brewed from ingredients grown especially at the White House.

After he left office, when Obama asked Campbell to join him as a personal chef, he agreed. Since then, he has been with them on and off, traveling from his home in Virginia to wherever the Obamas were staying.

As per Michelle Obama’s statement to the BBC, Tafari Campbell is survived by his wife Sherise, and their twin sons, Xavier and Savin.